Quibi and Hearst Originals Announce FASHION'S A DRAG Hosted By Legendary Drag Queen Willam

Today, Quibi and Hearst Originals, the video production unit of Hearst Magazines, announced a partnership to produce Fashion's a Drag for Quibi's curated news and entertainment programming, Daily Essentials.

Fashion's a Drag is a daily fashion review talk show inspired by Pop culture and hosted by legendary drag queen Willam. Joined each day by a saucy, opinionated panel of fellow drag queens and a fashion expert from ELLE Magazine, Willam will give viewers the lowdown on today's hottest celebrity fashion trends, while candidly dishing about what others are secretly thinking.

"People have looked up to drag queens for style cues for years and that's not just a joke about men being taller in heels and wigs," Willam said. "And since red carpets need a recapping, Quibi decided to give me a show which will utilize the two things I'm known for - my style and my mouth. Get ready to salute and dispute each week with me and my fabulous friends!"

Daily Essentials are a unique content offering from Quibi - in addition to its scripted "Lighthouse" and unscripted "Alternative" shows. Curated daily into minutes-long bites of news, entertainment and inspiration, Quibi's Daily Essentials will quickly give viewers everything they need to know.

The announcement marks the latest in a suite of offerings from Hearst Originals, which expanded its West Coast presence earlier this year with the opening of a 20,000 square foot studio. Hearst Originals has more than 50 original series currently in production, generating an average of one billion video views each month and now has more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube.

"Our ability to create and produce unique and premium series is rooted in our focus on our audiences and our passion to serve them wherever they are," said Brian Madden, Hearst Magazines senior vice president, consumer revenue and development. "As the desire for our video grows, we continue to extend our reach across the newest and most innovative media platforms, like Quibi, allowing us to develop new formats and series that entertain, engage, and inspire."



Quibi launches April 6, 2020. To stay up-to-date on all of Quibi's latest shows, including FASHION'S A DRAG, sign up at Quibi.com.





