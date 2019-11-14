Quibi Announces Scripted Series 'Wireless' Starring Tye Sheridan

Today, Quibi announced a scripted series, WIRELESS, starring Tye Sheridan ("Ready Player One"). The thrilling survival series created and executive produced by Jack Seidman and Zach Wechter has been greenlit by Quibi. The project will also be executive produced by Steven Soderbergh, Michael Sugar, Cathy Konrad and Danny Sherman. Wechter will direct the series beginning production this week. Christian Heuer, Pickpocket, Treeline Film and Propagate are producing the series.

Stranded in the Colorado mountains, Sheridan will play a self-obsessed college student whose only hope for survival is the tool he has spent his whole life learning to use: his smartphone. Set inside the car he crashed and the quickly dying phone that is now his lifeline, WIRELESS is a survival movie for the next generation about the lies we tell through our phones, and the lies our phones tell us.

"Wireless explores the personal relationship we all have with our devices, and brings life-and-death stakes to the choices we make in the digital world," stated Zach Wechter. "We've been designing stories specifically to be viewed on phones with our mobile filmmaking collective Pickpocket, and I couldn't be more excited to have partners as dedicated to experimenting in the form as we are in Quibi, and the rest of our incredible collaborators on this project."

"When I saw their short, POCKET, I thought, 'Could be fun to do something with these filmmakers,' and when I talked to Jeffrey Katzenberg I thought, 'Could be fun to do something with Quibi.' That my musings became a reality with WIRELESS is surprising, exciting and further proof of my insane good fortune," said Steven Soderbergh.

"WIRELESS has found the perfect home on the Quibi platform," said Cathy Konrad, Executive Producer with Treeline Film. "It's been exciting to open up and explore cinematically how to tell this super fresh and modern story utilizing this incredible format, which will surely hook audiences into a next level viewing experience."

"I couldn't be more excited to be a part of this project. It's a completely new way of storytelling, a format that is the first of its kind, and I truly believe that it will establish an important new language and pave the way for many more like it in the future," said Tye Sheridan.

Creators: Zach Wechter and Jack Seidman

Writers: Jack Seidman and Zach Wechter

Director: Zach Wechter

Executive Producers: Steven Soderbergh, Michael Sugar, Cathy Konrad (Treeline Film), Danny Sherman (Thruline Entertainment), Zach Wechter and Jack Seidman.

Producer: Christian Heuer (Alpen Pictures)

Co-Producers: Mike Glasz (Pickpocket) and Matt Pittman (Pickpocket)

Production: Pickpocket, Treeline Film and Propagate

Quibi launches April 6, 2020 in the US. To stay up-to-date on all of Quibi's latest shows, including WIRELESS, sign up at Quibi.com.

Quibi is a mobile-first media technology platform bringing together the best of SILICON VALLEY and Hollywood. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Quibi is the first entertainment platform built for easy, on-the-go mobile viewing, allowing today's leading studios and creative talent to tell original stories in an entirely new way.

Pickpocket is a collective of filmmakers dedicated to the art of mobile storytelling. The teamcreates projects designed to be watched on phones, with a narrative focus on the social, political, and emotional realities of living in the smartphone generation. Their recent short film POCKET takes viewers through a year in the life of an American high schooler as told entirely from the perspective of his iPhone. The film was released online in 2019 to both popular and critical acclaim. The group consists of directors Mishka Kornai and Zach Wechter, producers Matt Pittman and Michael Glasz, and screenwriter Jack Seidman.

Cathy Konrad has produced a slew of critically acclaimed films that have been recognized with Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and Spirit Awards, including Golden Globe-winner WALK THE LINE, 3:10 TO YUMA, GIRL, INTERRUPTED and KIDS. Konrad's company, Treeline Film, is widely recognized for helping launch new filmmakers and writers, as well as for her choices in material, which have proven to be both artistically and commercially viable. In addition to her film slate, Konrad produced the MTV TV series SCREAM, based on her hit film franchise, SCREAM. She also produced the three-season-long CBS summer event series ZOO, CBS's VEGAS, and ABC's MEN IN TREES.

Founded by Ben Silverman and Howard Owens, who pioneered the global format business in the late 1990s, Propagate has offices in Los Angeles, New York and Paris. Its emerging portfolio includes "November 13: Attack on Paris" and "Haunted" for Netflix, "Lore" for Amazon, "Charmed" for The CW, "In Search Of" for the History Channel and "Planet of the Apps" for Apple. Propagate's expanding portfolio of companies includes Electus ("Running Wild With Bear Grylls," "Jane the Virgin," "Fashion Star"), Big Breakfast ("Adam Ruins Everything"), Notional ("Chopped" food series franchise), Hard Twenty, Incognito, and talent management firms Artists First and Authentic Talent & Literary Management. Silverman and Owens previously founded Reveille, producing hits including "The Office," "The Tudors," "Ugly Betty" and "MasterChef." Silverman went on to serve as co-chairman of NBC Entertainment and form Electus. Owens served as president of National Geographic Channels.





