Quibi Announces HOT OFF THE MIC With Levity Live

HOT OFF THE MIC

Today, Quibi announced HOT OFF THE MIC, a new daily show showcasing today's hottest established and emerging comedians and their takes on the latest headlines.

Released five days a week, the original short form series will be taped live at leading comedy clubs across the country, beginning with the legendary Improv in Hollywood.

"Levity Live is thrilled to be debuting 'Hot Off the Mic' as part of Quibi's 'Daily Essentials' lineup, bringing subscribers the funniest commentary on today's headlines, delivered by some of the most original voices in comedy today, all from the Improv stage," says Levity Live's Johnny Milord, Executive Producer.

Levity Live has produced over 400 long-form stand-up specials and series and owns-and-operates premium live comedy clubs, including the iconic Improv brand.





