Quibi Announces Daily Motivational Show Hosted By Rachel Hollis

Today, Quibi announced THE RACHEL HOLLIS SHOW hosted by Rachel Hollis, world-renowned motivational speaker and #1 New York Times best-selling author of "Girl, Wash Your Face" and "Girl, Stop Apologizing." THE DAILY SHOW is produced by The Hollis Company's 3% Chance Productions and Den of Thieves for Quibi's Daily Essentials.

The daily talk show is designed to make you laugh, make you think and frankly, to motivate the crap out of you. Hosted by best-selling author and motivational speaker, Rachel Hollis, the series will be your one-stop-shop for a daily dose of motivation and joy.

"I am so excited to partner with Quibi on this project that brings together all of the best parts of my work over the last decade," said Rachel Hollis. "Our intention is to create something that serves our audience well and meets her where she's at. Its motivational without taking itself too seriously. It's inspirational but irreverent. It's lifestyle meets real life and I hope it makes you pee your pants laughing at least once a week."

'We're thrilled to be working with Rachel," said Becky Brooks, Quibi's Head of Daily Essentials, Lifestyle Development. "This show will give us an inside look into Rachel's world along with a platform for viewers, particularly women and moms, to take initial steps in empowering themselves and their futures. Rachel, and her connection with her audience, is one-of-a-kind, and we can't wait to bring her to Quibi."

Daily Essentials are a unique content offering from Quibi - in addition to its scripted "Lighthouse" and unscripted "Alternative" shows. Curated daily into minutes-long bites of news, entertainment and inspiration, Quibi's Daily Essentials will quickly give viewers everything they need and want to know.

The show will be executive produced by Rachel Hollis, Dave Hollis and Cameron Berkman from The Hollis Company's 3% Chance Productions and Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Jordan Barrow and Jared Morell from Den of Thieves. The show will run once daily, Monday through Friday, only on Quibi.

Quibi launches April 6, 2020. To stay up-to-date on all of Quibi's latest shows, including THE RACHEL HOLLIS SHOW, sign up at Quibi.com.





