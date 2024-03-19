QUIET ON SET: THE DARK SIDE OF KIDS TV Now Streaming On Max

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, in the finale of ID's QUIET ON SET: THE DARK SIDE OF KIDS TV, former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell shared publicly, for the first time, the story of the abuse he suffered at the hands of Brian Peck, his former dialogue coach who was convicted in 2004 for his crimes against Drake and ordered to register as a sex offender.

In a new clip from last night's finale, Drake recounts the moment he arrived in the court room for Brian Peck's sentencing.

QUIET ON SET: THE DARK SIDE OF KIDS TV uncovered the toxic and dangerous culture behind some of the most iconic children's shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s, pulling back the curtain on an empire built by creator Dan Schneider, that had an undeniable grip on popular culture.

Over the course of its four-parts, QUIET ON SET featured unprecedented access to key cast members, parents of some of these cast members, writers, and crew spanning Schneider's popular series at Nickelodeon, revealing an environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism and racism.

These interviews, woven with archival footage (some of which has never been broadcast), scenes from the shows and social media commentary, re-contextualized many moments within these series that may have seemed silly or off when first aired but now carry a much darker undertone, offering a powerful reframing of these beloved shows.

QUIET ON SET is directed by Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz and produced by Maxine Productions and Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction in association with Business Insider.

All episodes of ID's QUIET ON SET: THE DARK SIDE OF KIDS TV are now available to stream on Max.