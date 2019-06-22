'Putting Our Cards On The Table' and 'Card Darts, Speed Magic And Figaro' Set For MASTERS OF ILLUSION on The CW

MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, will return for Week Four of their sixth anniversary season on The CW with two 30-minute episodes airing back to back on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 8:00 p.m./7:00 p.m. Central, with one Original episode and one Encore episode. MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by 40 cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers.



This week's episodes will include:

"MASTERS OF ILLUSION" - (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET)

"Putting Our Cards on the Table" (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

CHALLENGING YOUR BRAIN - Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Jeki Yoo, Greg Gleason, Joshua Jay, Bill Cook, Shoot Ogawa, Chipper Lowell, Jibrizy and Jonathan Pendragon (#605). Original airdate 6/28/2019.



MASTERS OF ILLUSION

"Card Darts, Speed Magic and Figaro" - (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

UNEXPECTED SURPRISE - Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include: Rick Smith, Jr., Michael Turco, Jason Andrews, Douglas "Lefty" Leferovich, Alexandra Duvivier, Matt Marcy and Naathan Phan. (#603). (Encore Presentation). (Original Airdate 6/14/19).

To view performance highlights of the June 28th Encore episode from 8:30 - 9:00 p.m., please visit: https://vimeo.com/user4830612/review/341690462/c22f93e8e7



Please note, the television show, MASTERS OF ILLUSION will be preempted on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 8:00 - 10:00 p.m. in several U.S. cities due to sporting events. As a result, MASTERS OF ILLUSION will be broadcast instead in Sacramento, CA on KMAX on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 8:00 - 10:00 p.m. and in Harrisburg, PA on WHP-D3 on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 10:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.





