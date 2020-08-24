Premiere Props To Virtually Auction Off Over 20,000 Pieces

The virtual auction will feature a live show that is broadcast worldwide on ICollector and BidSpotter.

Premiere Props will be virtually auctioning off over 20,000 exclusive props and furnishings from private celebrity engagements, global events, and movie premieres from leading event company R. Jack Balthazar in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 12. The auction will be broadcast from R. Jack Balthazar Headquarters in Southern California beginning at 11am PST.

Items include:

Classic Home Murphy Club Dark Green Leather Lounge Chairs and Martel Sofas

Chesterfield Tufted Sofas with Detailed Handcrafted Designs

Rustic White Wood Shelving

"Three Hands" Gold Drum Table Sets

"Four Hands" Honduras Oval Coffee Tables

Elegant featured chandeliers

Side custom glass tables

Custom designed bar stools

Coffee Tables

Entire living spaces set up with sofas, tables, lighting and more!

Tables, sofas, ottomans, pillows, and tables

Modern Chairs

Three Panel Screen Sets

Decorative Pillows

Glass Candle Holders, Vases and Votives

"R. JACK BALTHAZAR is incredibly well regarded in the event business and we are thrilled to produce this virtual auction event with them auctioning over 20,000 items of their incredible inventory with fans," said Dan Levin, Executive Vice President of Premiere Props. "With everyone spending quality time at home right now, it is the perfect time for bidders to do a little redecorating from the world of entertainment."

Fans will be able to bid online or over the phone. For more information, please visit http://www.premiereprops.com or http://www.hollywoodliveauctions.com or call (310) 322-PROP or (888) 761-PROP. Contactless delivery is available for all purchases.

