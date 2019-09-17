Pop TV Announces Premiere Date for Final Season of SCHITT'S CREEK

Pop TV today announced that its critically acclaimed original hit comedy series SCHITT'S CREEK returns with 14 new episodes for its sixth and final season on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at 9:00 PM, ET/PT, airing on the same day and time across the United States and Canada.

SCHITT'S CREEK is currently nominated for four Emmy® Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Eugene Levy, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Catherine O'Hara, and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes. Since its debut in 2015, the series has been recognized with more than 95 award nominations and 35 wins to date and in 2018, appeared on more than 30 "best of" lists.

"SCHITT'S CREEK has become a Pop culture phenomenon fueled by the most talented cast and the most passionate fans in all of television, and the final season is sure to be weekly must-watch TV as we see what happens to the Roses," said Brad Schwartz, President, Pop TV. "It is gut-wrenching to say goodbye, but we know this final season will deliver even more of the heart and humor that has made the series one of the best ever."

Co-created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, SCHITT'S CREEK is a half-hour, single-camera comedy starring an ensemble cast including Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy, and Karen Robinson.

Commissioned by CBC, SCHITT'S CREEK is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. and created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy. The executive producers are Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, and Ben Feigin. SCHITT'S CREEK is produced in association with CBC and POP TV and distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.





