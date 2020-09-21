Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Kelly Hutchinson

Kelly is a writer on the first two seasons of Dead to Me

Today's episode features Kelly Hutchinson- an actor/writer who has appeared on Broadway, off-Broadway, tv and film. Kelly recently wrote on the first two seasons of "Dead to Me" for CBS studios/Netflix (WGA Award nomination for Best New Series). She was featured in the 2019 "Young and Hungry List" which represents the most talked about, most in demand, and most impactful writers of 2019.

