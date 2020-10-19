Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Hubert Point-Du Jour

Today Ilana chats with stage and screen actor Hubert Point-Du Jour!

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Hubert Point-Du Jour. The consummate New York actor, Tisch graduate Hubert Point-Du Jour has performed in over 20 plays commissioned by the likes of The Old Globe (The Two Gentleman of Verona), The Public (Tiny Beautiful Things) and Shakespeare in the Park (Kenny Leon's Much Ado About Nothing) as well as been honored in two Obie Award winning productions (A Beautiful Day in November on the Banks of the Greatest of the Great Lakes; A Map of Virtue), all while simultaneously balancing a growing television career.

After a string of appearances on Happyish, Madame Secretary, The Path, Blindspot and Elementary, he is making his series lead debut alongside Ethan Hawke in Showtime's limited event series, The Good Lord Bird. An adaptation of James McBride's novel by the same name, the series follows Hawke's abolitionist 'John Brown' as he leads Point-Du Jour's 'Bob,' Joshua Caleb Johnson's 'Onion' and a small army of anti-slavery insurgents on a journey to raid the federal armory in Harpers Ferry in effort to ignite a slave revolt. Often serving as 'Brown's' conduit to what's actually going on with slaves, 'Bob' become integral to 'Brown' in his endeavors.

