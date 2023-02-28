Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Pluto TV Announces ROCKY Channel Airing Films 24/7 For Free

The channel will launched on March 1.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service has announced a knockout lineup of new channels and programming coming to the service in March.

On March 1, the heavyweight Hollywood movie franchise, ROCKY, will enter the Pluto TV programming ring with an all-new, limited run channel - Pluto TV ROCKY. Viewers will be able to grab a ringside seat to stream the ROCKY COLLECTION featuring ROCKY (1976), ROCKY II (1979), ROCKY III (1982), ROCKY IV (1985), ROCKY V (1990) and ROCKY BALBOA (2006) - for free.

Joining the ring, beginning every Wednesday in March, Pluto TV will be highlighting WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING with the all-new season one reboot episodes and two docu-series, My Road to WOW - The SECRETS OF The Superheroes and The Origin of WOW - Women Of Wrestling, coming later this month. To celebrate, wrestlers from WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING will join Pluto TV's Stream-Along on social media every Wednesday in March where they will share insights and special behind-the-scenes commentary.

And, one of the most powerful anime characters of all time, Sailor Moon, will also be joining the Pluto TV lineup. The classic television show based on the manga originally launched in the 90's, and has since grown to an expanded universe of series and films, inspiring a generation of viewers with this iconic character.

The Sailor Moon channel will provide viewers access to hundreds of hours and episodes of their favorite content, including all 200 episodes of The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon, all episodes of The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Crystal, as well as The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon R: The Movie, The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon S: The Movie and The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Super S: The Movie.

Pluto TV delivers more out-of-this-world programming with Season 13 of Mystery Science Theater 3000, which will stream exclusively on Pluto TV on the MST3K channel, and all seven seasons of Star Trek: Voyager, landing on Pluto TV's dedicated Star Trek channel, More Star Trek.

Also in March, Pluto TV is adding 2,000 on-demand episodes from hit CBS and Paramount Media Networks series. Select seasons will be available from fan-favorite shows including RuPaul's Drag Race, The Challenge, The Hills, Key & Peele, Bar Rescue, Nathan for You, JUDGE JUDY and more.*

This latest installment, following the 6000+ CBS episodes added to Pluto TV's VOD section late last year, demonstrates Pluto TV's ongoing commitment to offer the best entertainment, with flexible viewing options, for audiences at a price that can't be beat.

Stay streamed for even more programming coming to Pluto TV in March - details soon to follow.



