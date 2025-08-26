Photos/Video: Keira Knightley Stars in First-Look at THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Netflix has dropped the trailer and new first-look photos for The Woman in Cabin 10, the new psychological thriller starring Keira Knightley. In the film, the Oscar nominee plays a journalist who receives more than she signed up for while on board a luxury yacht for a travel assignment.

After witnessing a passenger thrown overboard late at night, she is told that it didn't happen, as all passengers and crew are accounted for. Despite no one believing her, she continues to look for answers, putting her own life in danger.

Alongside Knightly, the ensemble cast includes Guy Pearce, David Ajala, Art Malik, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kaya Scodelario, David Morrissey, Daniel Ings, Hannah Waddingham, Gitte Witt, Christopher Rygh, Pippa Bennett-Warner, John MacMillan, Paul Kaye, Amanda Collin, and Lisa Loven Kongsli. The Woman in Cabin 10 will hit Netflix on October 10.

Based on the bestselling novel by Ruth Ware, the film is directed by stage and screen director Simon Stone, whose 2017 production of Yerma won the Olivier Award for Best Revival. His next stage project is London Theatre Company's production of The Lady from the Sea, starring Alicia Vikander and Andrew Lincoln, opening on Thursday 18 September.

Photo credit: Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix