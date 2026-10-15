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Photos: THE GOLDEN LIFE New York Premiere Celebrates Series Debut

The series follows New York snowbirds as they reconnect in their golden years on the Palm Beach and Hamptons social scenes.

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Photos: THE GOLDEN LIFE New York Premiere Celebrates Series Debut

E! hosted the New York red carpet and premiere event for THE GOLDEN LIFE at Miru NYC on Wednesday, October 14. Cast members Kelly Bensimon, Countess LuAnn de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer made a splash on the red carpet, alongside Candace Bushnell, Margaret Josephs and hosts of E's 'Hot Goss' Lonnie Marts and Eyal Booker.

Following the carpet, Versant Media's President of Entertainment Val Boreland and SVP of Unscripted Content & Entertainment Cori Abraham raised a celebratory toast in honor of the series launch. The women came together for a caviar bump, sharing plenty of cheers and celebrating the debut of their new show. Party attendees enjoyed the evening with music from the live DJ, beautiful views of New York City, and signature cocktails inspired by the show's Palm Beach setting.

THE GOLDEN LIFE premieres Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at 10pm ET/PT on E!.

The series follows the iconic group of New York snowbirds as they pack their bags and head down south to reconnect in their 'golden' era of life. Whether it's yacht parties accompanied by past flings on the not-so-sunny coast of Florida, championing the Gay Polo League, an old-school girls weekend in Miami, or glamorous shop-and-sip events in luxury boutiques, the ladies bring their iconic personalities to the exclusive Palm Beach scene.

This season on THE GOLDEN LIFE, Kelly returns to her roots in Palm Beach after blazing a new path as a real estate mogul in NYC. Luann takes her dazzling cabaret show nationwide with her trusted sidekick, Roger. Dorinda leaves behind the chilly weather at Bluestone Manor to embrace her next chapter in the sun, where she's preparing for her next book launch. While always the life of the party, Sonja continues her zen down south, while Ramona 'wows' Palm Beach society with her passion for charity galas and vibrant soirees.

THE GOLDEN LIFE will continue with additional episodes featuring the cast in the glitzy Hamptons social scene, joined by Candace Bushnell and Margaret Josephs, in the new year.

Photo Credit: Myrna Suarez for Versant

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Photo Credit: Myrna Suarez for Versant
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