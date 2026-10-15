Photos: THE DIPLOMAT Photos Available From PaleyFest NY

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The Paley Center for Media concluded its annual fall festival, PaleyFest NY, on Wednesday evening with a special celebration of the Emmy-nominated Netflix drama THE DIPLOMAT ahead of its Season 4 premiere. This year's festival also marked the first year of the PaleyFest Award, celebrating excellence in media, television and entertainment, which was presented to participating shows.

The red carpet welcomed Debora Cahn (Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer and Writer), Keri Russell (Executive Producer and 'Kate Wyler'), Rufus Sewell ('Hal Wyler'), Ato Essandoh ('Stuart Hayford'), Ali Ahn ('Eidra Park'), Nana Mensah ('Billie Appiah') and Janice Williams (Executive Producer). The evening continued with an exclusive advance screening of the Season 4 premiere, followed by a conversation with the cast and creative team moderated by Mara Webster, Founder and Host of Welcome to the Stage.

The sold-out Bennack Theater welcomed fans for an evening made possible by Citi. The panel explored the creative process behind THE DIPLOMAT, the evolution of its characters and what audiences can expect from the new season, offering insight into the collaboration that brings the acclaimed political drama to life.

Russell highlighted the real-life stories behind THE DIPLOMAT, noting that the series was 'taken from real stories and real people.' Sewell recalled being drawn to the humor and recognizable dynamics of Hal and Kate's relationship when he first read the scripts. 'It reminded me of people I've known,' he shared, adding that 'the wonderful thing about this story is it got bigger and more extreme.' Webster also noted the pleasure of seeing Hal's more vulnerable side.

Essandoh described the series' central theme as intimacy, explaining, 'the show is about intimacy. It's about intimacy between countries. It's about intimacy between people.' Ahn echoed this sentiment, noting, 'it shows intimacy in different ways,' and crediting Essandoh with bringing nuance to her character.

Mensah discussed Billie's influence over communication and praised director Alex Graves, describing him as 'the ringmaster' whose 'stillness' inspires trust. Cahn shared her approach to storytelling, saying, 'I wanted to create a situation where everyone was reacting to something right now,' while Williams praised the series' dialogue-driven format, calling it 'a dialogue-driven show in the best possible way.'

Webster closed on a high note, calling THE DIPLOMAT 'one of the best TV shows on television' and adding, 'I love it so much.'

Photo Credit: The Paley Museum



































Ato Essandoh, Nana Mensah, Rufus Sewell, Keri Russell, Debora Cahn, Ali Ahn and Janice Williams receive the PaleyFest award from Maureen J. Reidy at PaleyFest NY for The Diplomat at The Paley Museum in New York City on October 14. Download Images HERE Credit: Courtesy of The Paley Museum [New York, NY – October 15, 2026] – On Wednesday evening, The Paley Cen



Photo Credit: The Paley Museum

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