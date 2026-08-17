THE DIPLOMAT Season 4 to Premiere on Netflix This October

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THE DIPLOMAT Season 4 premieres October 15 only on Netflix, the streamer has announced.

In Season Four of THE DIPLOMAT, two marriages threaten to eat each other alive. One catastrophic moment shatters the fragile peace Kate Wyler brokered between the US and UK, as well as the crumbling marriage she's trying to save. While she fights to stem the bleeding, President Grace Penn and VP Hal Wyler's conspiracy to steal Russia's most powerful weapon hurtles the United States toward war. Kate and Todd, at best an uneasy pair, unite to stop the Grace-Hal alliance from upending the balance of power abroad and at home.

Four Emmy nominees paint an unmissable portrait of two marriages: Keri Russell as Ambassador Kate Wyler, Rufus Sewell as Vice President Hal Wyler, Allison Janney as President Grace Penn, and Bradley Whitford as Todd Penn. From creator, showrunner, and executive producer Debora Cahn, the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated and AFI and SAG Award-winning series THE DIPLOMAT returns for a fourth season. Janice Williams, Alex Graves, Keri Russell, Peter Noah, and Eli Attie are executive producers. Also starring Ato Essandoh, Ali Ahn, and Nana Mensah.

In an exclusive quote from creator/showrunner/executive producer Debora Cahn as told to TUDUM.com:

'This season is built on the foursome that is Kate, Hal, Grace, and Todd. They're two couples strapped together in one car on a crumbling roller coaster. Each of them has a professional, public role that's upending their ability to function as a married person. And there's a change-partners thing that happens, where the growing bond between Grace and Hal creates a not-so-functional alliance between Kate and Todd.'

Series Credits

Series Launch Date: October 15, 2026

Format: 8 episodes x 1 hour

Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer: Debora Cahn

Executive Producers: Janice Williams, Keri Russell, Alex Graves, Peter Noah, Eli Attie

Starring: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Ato Essandoh, Ali Ahn, Nana Mensah, Rory Kinnear with Bradley Whitford and Allison Janney

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