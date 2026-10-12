Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell Talk THE DIPLOMAT Season 4
The co-stars gave viewers a look ahead at where the political drama goes next.
Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell appeared together on Good Morning America to discuss the fourth season of THE DIPLOMAT, the political thriller in which they star. The two actors joined the program to share details on where the new season takes their characters as the series continues.
Russell and Sewell lead THE DIPLOMAT, which has built its story around the world of international diplomacy and the personal entanglements that come with it. Their Good Morning America appearance gave both actors a chance to speak directly about the direction of the show heading into its fourth season.
The conversation focused on what audiences can expect from the new episodes, with the pair offering specifics on the season ahead rather than discussing projects outside the series. Their joint appearance put both lead performers in front of viewers at the same time to preview the show's next chapter.
THE DIPLOMAT has also drawn other cast members into the press rotation around its fourth season. Allison Janney recently discussed the new season during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, giving a separate perspective on where the show stands as it moves forward.
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