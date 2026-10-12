Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell Talk THE DIPLOMAT Season 4

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell appeared together on Good Morning America to discuss the fourth season of THE DIPLOMAT, the political thriller in which they star. The two actors joined the program to share details on where the new season takes their characters as the series continues.

Russell and Sewell lead THE DIPLOMAT, which has built its story around the world of international diplomacy and the personal entanglements that come with it. Their Good Morning America appearance gave both actors a chance to speak directly about the direction of the show heading into its fourth season.

The conversation focused on what audiences can expect from the new episodes, with the pair offering specifics on the season ahead rather than discussing projects outside the series. Their joint appearance put both lead performers in front of viewers at the same time to preview the show's next chapter.

THE DIPLOMAT has also drawn other cast members into the press rotation around its fourth season. Allison Janney recently discussed the new season during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, giving a separate perspective on where the show stands as it moves forward.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 10 Hrs 41 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me