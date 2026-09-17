Colin Kaepernick Reframes Activism 10 Years After Taking a Knee on THE DAILY SHOW

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Colin Kaepernick sat down with Josh Johnson on THE DAILY SHOW to discuss his new memoir, The Perilous Fight, timed to the ten-year anniversary of his decision to kneel during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice and police brutality. The conversation traced how that moment continues to shape his public role a decade later.

Kaepernick is described in the appearance as a Super Bowl quarterback, civil rights activist, and bestselling author, credentials that framed the discussion around both his football career and the activism that followed it. Much of the conversation centered on his book and how he has processed the fallout and legacy of his protest in the years since.

The two discussed the idea that activism does not need to be earned, but is instead required for society to function properly. That framing led into a broader reconsideration of how risk is typically weighed in activism, with Kaepernick and Johnson raising the question of what is risked by choosing not to act at all.

The appearance leaned on that reframing as its central point, using the anniversary of Kaepernick's kneeling as an occasion to revisit the reasoning behind it rather than simply recount the history. Johnson and Kaepernick used the exchange to connect that decade-old decision directly to the arguments made in The Perilous Fight.

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