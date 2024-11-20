Photos: Robert De Niro, Angela Bassett, & More in First-Look Photos for ZERO DAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has released first-look photos for Zero Day, the forthcoming limited series starring Robert De Niro, Angela Bassett, Dan Stevens and more. The six-episode series is set to debut on February 20, 2025. Take a look at the new images below.

Zero Day is a limited series starring Robert De Niro as respected former U.S. President George Mullen, who, as head of the Zero Day Commission, is charged with finding the perpetrators of a devastating cyber attack that has caused chaos around the country and thousands of fatalities. As disinformation runs rampant and the personal ambition of power brokers in technology, Wall Street, and government collide, Mullen’s unwavering search for the truth forces him to confront his own dark secrets while risking all he holds dear.

The series is written and executive produced by Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, with Lesli Linka Glatter as executive producer and director of all six episodes. Michael S. Schmidt also serves as writer and executive producer, with Robert De Niro and Jonathan Glickman as executive producers.

