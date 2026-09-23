Photos: QUEENEY TODD to Make Heartbeat Opera Debut This Halloween

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Heartbeat Opera's tradition of fusing opera, theatre, and drag artistry returns for its eleventh anniversary this Halloween with the 2026 Drag Opera Extravaganza: QUEENEY TODD: The Demon Bottom of Fleet Street, running for seven performances October 22-31 at Judson Memorial Church.

The Story

Written and created by Kemar Jewel, Peregrine Teng Heard, Garrett Bell, and Heartbeat Artistic Director Jacob Ashworth, QUEENEY TODD is a wild, brand-new story that takes the iconic Sweeney Todd as a starting point, but then spirals into a debauched mash-up of opera and musical theater.

The production follows Queeney Todd's dramatic return to London after a decade away, hellbent on settling the score with lovers who wronged him in his youth (each and every one...a tenor!). When he teams up with the outrageous Mrs. Lovedick, the scheme erupts as opera's greatest divas, iconic villains, and notorious heartbreakers collide in a whirlwind of camp, high-fashion couture, showstopping arias, and theatrical carnage—where no one is safe from the barber's blade.

Following the success of last year's drag extravaganza Orgy & Bess, this new production seamlessly blends the grand scale of classical opera with the wit and dazzle of modern drag performance. The spectacle features costumes by David Quinn, returning for his fourth extravaganza, and makeup by returning artist Maiko Ando.

Clutch your pearls: This is Heartbeat's raunchiest show to date.

The Director

Heartbeat welcomes a brand-new director: ballroom Legend Kemar Jewel. Jewel is steeped in the world of drag, working as a performer and competition winner, and is passionate about combining the traditions of Black queer culture with technical training from the Yale School of Drama, The Drama League, and New York City Center. Voguing videos directed and choreographed by Jewel, featuring artists like the Legendary Javier Ninja, have gone viral several times and have been heralded by publications like The Huffington Post. He brings this visionary, genre-fusing perspective to Heartbeat's drag extravaganza, creating a production that explores the intersection of drag, choreography, theatre, and opera. Jewel serves as both a director and choreographer for this production — a first in drag extravaganza history.

From director Kemar Jewel: 'I'm excited to make my Heartbeat Opera debut with QUEENEY TODD! As a musical theatre director and professional drag queen, I'm looking forward to combining my passions in order to create something the Heartbeat Opera Community has never seen! In addition to drag, I'm also a Legend in the Ballroom scene and a choreographer, so this production will be filled with fun, laughter, high notes, movement, and maybe even a GAG or two! This show will surely exceed your expectations of what you think an opera can be.'

The Cast

This year's cast comprises an incredible lineup of returning and new voices to Heartbeat. Starring in the lead role of Queeney Todd is Nathaniel Sullivan, who last worked with Heartbeat in 2025 as Jokanaan in their acclaimed Salome. His performance earned high praise, described as 'appropriately a bit deranged' (The New York Times) and 'magnificent' (Bachtrack). Sullivan also received raves last season for his performance in Experiments in Opera's comedy Constance: A Confession.

Matt Dengler, playing the role of Mrs. Lovedick, hails from Broadway and returns to Heartbeat after recently appearing as the Chevalier de Grieux in their celebrated production and first original cast album of MANON!.

The acclaimed Caribbean-American mezzo-soprano Eliza Bonet, another Heartbeat alum (Marta in Faust) and celebrated for her warm, vibrant voice and dynamic, humorous characterizations, sings the role of Rosina.

Making her Heartbeat debut in the role of The Top is Imara Miles, a mezzo praised for her lush sound and who recently starred in Opera Philadelphia's Complications in Sue.

Jonathan Burke makes his Heartbeat debut as The Barber. Burke recently wowed PAC and Broadway audiences as Mungojerrie in the musical CATS: The Jellicle Ball, an integral part of the Obie-winning ensemble. He also was nominated for a Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show. Burke's work was highlighted by The New York Times in a clip that showcases him performing as Mungojerrie.

The Music

Like all Heartbeat drag extravaganzas, the music of QUEENEY TODD mashes together centuries of opera and musical theatre classics, newly arranged by Heartbeat's Music Director Dan Schlosberg. Featured in the production are two new takes on Stephen Sondheim songs: 'Attend the tale of Queeney Todd' and 'Worst Thighs in London.' The rest of the wide-ranging score encompasses baroque gems from Handel (Acis and Galatea and Joshua) and Pergolesi (Stabat Mater); dramatic showstoppers from Verdi (Otello, Rigoletto), Donizetti (Roberto Devereux, Fille du Regiment), and Bizet (Carmen); hilarious bits of Offenbach (Duchess of Gerolstein), and more from Puccini, Disney, and Ginuwine. Plus of course, Rossini's Barber of Seville.

The Venue

QUEENEY TODD returns to the hallowed halls of Greenwich Village's Judson Memorial Church. The ideal partner for Heartbeat, Judson is an iconic landmark and legendary performance space on Washington Square Park, well-known for its progressive leadership and deep connections to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Event Details

Seven performances, October 22, 23, 24, 27, 29, 30, 31, including a closing performance on Halloween.

Location: Judson Memorial Church, 55 Washington Square South betw. Thompson St. & Sullivan St., Greenwich Village.

Tickets from $45. Pay What You Want tickets, starting at $10, go on sale in the coming weeks.

Cast & Creatives

CAST:

Nathaniel Sullivan as Queeney Todd

Matt Dengler as Mrs. Lovedick

Imara Miles as The Top

Eliza Bonet as Rosina

Jonathan Burke as The Barber

CREATIVE TEAM:

Written and Created by Kemar Jewel, Jacob Ashworth, Peregrine Teng Heard, Garrett Bell

Arrangements by Dan Schlosberg

Directed and choreographed by Kemar Jewel

Co-Music Directors Jacob Ashworth and Dan Schlosberg

Costume Design by David Quinn

Makeup Design by Maiko Ando

Lighting Design by Yung-Hung Sung

Projection Design by Doaa Ouf

Sound Design by Kodi Milburn

Props Supervisor Corinne Gologursky

Producer Talia Hankin

Associate Music Director/Orchestra Manager Jake Eisner

BAND:

Jacob Ashworth, violin

Anjali Shinde, flutes

Wil Dannenberg, horn

Dan Schlosberg, piano/keyboard

About Heartbeat Opera

Heartbeat Opera was founded in 2014 by Ethan Heard and Louisa Proske to create incisive adaptations and revelatory arrangements of classics, reimagining them for the here and now. Since then Heartbeat Opera 'has already contributed more to opera's vitality than most major American companies' (The New York Times), and has established itself as a highly-respected, innovative force in the opera world. Currently led by Artistic Director Jacob Ashworth and Executive Director Christian De Gré Cárdenas, with Music Director Daniel Schlosberg, Heartbeat Opera's legacy of radical adaptations of classic opera continues. In its first 12 seasons, Heartbeat Opera has presented eighteen fully-realized productions. Heartbeat Opera has shared its work at the Kennedy Center, Brooklyn Academy of Music, The Broad Stage, The Mondavi Center, Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, and Chamber Music North West. The New Yorker calls Heartbeat Opera 'A categorically imaginative company.'

Photo Credit: Arielle Gray





Director and choreographer Kemar Jewel (Photo by Arielle Gray)









Photo Credit: Arielle Gray

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