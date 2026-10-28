Photos: Obscured Pictures Slate to Feature Marie Antoinette, LA BOLA NEGRA, GENTLE MONSTER

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Obscured Pictures has announced its upcoming slate of theatrical and streaming releases, featuring a 4K restoration of Sofia Coppola's MARIE ANTOINETTE alongside new titles including LA BOLA NEGRA and GENTLE MONSTER.

MARIE ANTOINETTE (4K Restoration - 20th Anniversary Re-Release) (MUBI)

Release Date: 4K restoration now in theaters and streaming on MUBI

From Academy Award-winning screenwriter and Oscar nominated director Sofia Coppola, comes a youthful and contemporary 21st century movie about an 18th century legend — MARIE ANTOINETTE. Often maligned, passionately debated and ultimately a misunderstood young woman, Marie Antoinette (Kirsten Dunst), through Coppola's vision, emerges neither as staid historical villain nor divine idol — but as a confused and lonely teenage outsider thrust against her will into a decadent and scandal-plagued world on the eve of disaster.

Marie Antoinette was restored in 4K by Sony Pictures Entertainment in collaboration with American Zoetrope. Restored from the 35mm Original Picture Negative, scanned in 4K by Prasad Corp., Burbank. Audio preparation and conform by Sony Sound, Culver City from the original 5.1 track sources. Color grading by Roundabout, Burbank with colorist Gregg Garvin. Color approval by Cinematographer Lance Acord and Sofia Coppola. Restoration supervised by Rita Belda for SPE and James Mockoski for American Zoetrope.

LA BOLA NEGRA (Netflix)

Release Date: October 16 (select theaters), December 2 (Netflix)

A bold tapestry spanning nearly a century of Spanish history, La Bola Negra tells the story of three generations of men whose lives are intimately connected through desire, pain, and love in this celebrated film from Cannes-winning directors Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi.

Directors: Javier Calvo & Javier Ambrossi

Writers: Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi, Alberto Conejero

Cast: Guitarricadelafuente, Miguel Bernardeau, Carlos González, Milo Quifes, Lola Dueñas, Julio Torres, Penélope Cruz, Glenn Close

Language: Spanish with English subtitles

Runtime: 2 hours, 35 minutes

GENTLE MONSTER (Netflix)

Release Date: October 30, 2026 (in select theaters), November 18, 2026 (on Netflix)

From director and writer Marie Kreutzer (Corsage, Austria's entry for the 95th Academy Awards), Gentle Monster tells the story of concert pianist Lucy (Léa Seydoux), who has just relocated her family to a country house hoping to ease her husband Philip's (Laurence Rupp) severe burnout. Before they have a chance to set up their new home, an early morning police visit tears their life apart. Trapped between the man she loves and the fear of what he may have done, Lucy must face the situation alone as her world unravels. With a cast that includes Jella Haase alongside the legendary, Academy Award nominee Catherine Deneuve, Gentle Monster asks what we do when someone we love turns out to be someone we never really knew.

Director: Marie Kreutzer

Screenwriter: Marie Kreutzer

Cast: Léa Seydoux, Laurence Rupp, Catherine Deneuve, Jella Haase

Producers: Johanna Scherz, Alexander Gehr

Composer: Camille

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, Netflix released a teaser trailer for GENTLE MONSTER ahead of its theatrical and streaming release.

BEING HEUMANN (Apple TV)

Release Date: November 6 (in select theaters), November 13 (on Apple TV)

They wouldn't take Judy Heumann's phone calls, so she took their building. In 1977, a young disabled woman (Ruth Madeley) and a scrappy coalition of outsiders decide they've had enough. What begins as one impulsive act becomes the longest occupation of a federal building in American history, as hundreds spontaneously seize government offices and refuse to leave until the bureaucrat in their way (Mark Ruffalo) takes action. Bringing rebellion in all its forms to the hallowed halls, a movement's accidental leaders struggle to find their path forward where none has ever been paved for them.

Directed by Academy Award winner Siân Heder ('CODA') and based on true events, 'Being Heumann' is the revolutionary, irreverent and deeply human story of the least likely people trying to pull off the impossible and change the lives of millions.

Director: Siân Heder

Written by: Siân Heder, Rebekah Taussig

Cast: Ruth Madeley, Madeline Delp, Mark Ruffalo, Dylan O'Brien

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 127 minutes

DE GAULLE: RESISTANCE (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Release Date: November 6, 2026 (in theaters and on VOD)

In June 1940, as the French army collapses, General de Gaulle refuses the armistice. He flies to London, where he lays the foundations of the Resistance.

Director: Antonin Baudry

Written by: Antonin Baudry and Bérénice Villa

Cast: Simon Abkarian, Simon Russell Beale, Florian Lesieur, Benoît Magimel, Loïc Corbery, Anamaria Vartolomei, Niels Schneider, Karim Leklou, Tom Mison, Kacey Mottet-Klein, Grégoire Colin, Pablo Cobo, Campbell Scott, Mathieu Kassovitz

Produced by: Jérôme Seydoux, Ardavan Safaee, Axelle Boucaï

Co-produced by: PATHE, TF1 FILMS PRODUCTION, BELVEDÈRE, AUVERGNE-RHÔNE-ALPES CINEMA, NESS FILMS, LOGICAL CONTENT VENTURES

LADY (Obscured Releasing)

Release Date: November 6, 2026 (on VOD)

LADY is an absurdist comedy about a lonely, self-obsessed aristocrat who dupes a struggling, opportunistic director into filming her every move. While pursuing her artistic expression, Lady Isabella's life takes a surreal turn as she realizes if she's not in the spotlight, she might just disappear.

Written and Directed by: Samuel Abrahams

Written by: Miranda Campbell Bowling

Produced by: Anna Mohr-Pietsch, Stewart le Maréchal

Executive Producers: Jonny Persey, Maggie Glastonbury, Sean O'Shea, Tom Balkwill

Cast: Sian Clifford, Laurie Kynaston, Juliet Cowan, Olisa Odele, Jacob Masterson, Autumn Halse, Emma Buckworth, Olivia Norton

Genre: Comedy, Mockumentary

MAKING MARIE ANTOINETTE (MUBI)

Release Date: Now Playing in Theaters, November 6, 2026 (streaming on MUBI)

In 2005, Sofia Coppola shot her third feature film, Marie Antoinette, starring Kirsten Dunst and Jason Schwartzman, at the Palace of Versailles, securing unprecedented filming permission never before granted to any production. Her mother, acclaimed documentarian Eleanor Coppola, accompanied her on set, capturing approximately eighty hours of footage chronicling her daughter's journey through the making of the film.

This year, on the 20th anniversary of Marie Antoinette's release and in fulfilment of her mother's wish, Sofia Coppola edited that previously unseen material. Making Marie Antoinette explores the craftsmanship behind the film, follows Costume Designer Milena Canonero at work, and offers a glimpse into what it meant to be a young female director at the time, at once a look at the creative process behind a landmark film and an intimate family portrait. Eleanor Coppola's voice is performed by Academy Award nominee Diane Lane, who reads from Eleanor's diaries, reflecting on her experience on set and her relationship with her daughter.

Directed by: Eleanor Coppola

Producers: Sofia Coppola, Rachel Dengiz, Youree Henley, Lorenzo Mieli, Mario Gianani

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 86 mins

MOUSE (Independent Film Company)

Release Date: November 6, 2026 (in select theaters), November 13, 2026 (wide)

It's 2002, and best friends Minnie (Kupferer) and Callie (Coleman) are heading into their senior year of high school, with Minnie long living in the protective shadow of the charismatic and admired Callie. When their friendship is suddenly upended at the start of the summer, Minnie struggles to define her own identity and forms a complicated relationship with Callie's poised, attentive mother (Okonedo), pulling her further from her own chaotic home.

Director: Kelly O'Sullivan and Alex Thompson

Written by: Kelly O'Sullivan

Cast: Sophie Okonedo, Katherine Mallen Kupferer, Chloe Coleman, Tara Mallen

Genre: Drama

Language: English

Runtime: 120 min

POSSIBLE LOVE (Netflix)

Release Date: Now Playing in Theaters, November 6, 2026 (Netflix)

A story of two married couples — a laid-off worker and his spouse and a documentary filmmaker and her spouse — crossing paths to film a documentary and facing their different lives and hidden desires.

Director: Lee Chang-Dong

Writers: Lee Chang-Dong, Oh Jung-Mi

Cast: Jeon Do-Yeon, Sul Kyung-Gu, Zo In-Sung, Cho Yeo-Jeong

Runtime: 2 hours, 45 minutes

NEVER STOP CHASING (Angry Sky Entertainment)

Release Date: November 17, 2026 (Apple TV) and November 20 (Amazon, Google Play)

Storm chaser Reed Timmer and his crew pursue the world's most powerful tornadoes, confronting danger, friendship, and the personal cost of a life driven by the relentless pursuit of storms.

Directed and Produced by: Ken Cole

Co-Producer: Kam Stocks

Featuring: Reed Timmer, Connor McCrorey, Mike Scantlin, Matt Spatol, Edgar O'Neal, Dr. Joshua Wurman, Dr. Howard Bluestein, Tim Marshall, Susan Tolbert

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 102 minutes

WHEN A WITNESS RECANTS (HBO Documentary Films)

Release Date: November 17, 2026 (on HBO and HBO Max)

In 1983, a 14-year-old boy was murdered in the hallway of Harlem Park Junior High School in Baltimore, Maryland. Three local teenagers were swiftly arrested, convicted, and sentenced to life in maximum security prisons. The truth is that they were all innocent. WHEN A WITNESS RECANTS explores the collateral damage the handling of the case had on the close-knit community, the decades-long aftereffects on the wrongfully accused, and on the witnesses who decades later recanted their testimony and explained that they had been pressured as teenagers to give false testimony at trial, betraying the three accused.

Rediscovering the story as an adult, acclaimed author Ta-Nehisi Coates, who grew up in the same West Baltimore community, learns the truth about the case and comes to see it as both a crucial turning point for Baltimore's tight knit Black community and a glaring example of a broader national crisis of racially charged police misconduct.

Directed by: Dawn Porter

Based on: The New Yorker article by Jennifer Gonnerman

Produced by: Dawn Porter, Jennifer Oko, Miriam Weintraub

Executive Producers: Ta-Nehisi Coates, Kenyatta Matthews, Kamilah Forbes, Jennifer Gonnerman, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez, Eli Holzman, and Aaron Saidman

Genre: Documentary

ELSINORE (Focus Features)

Release Date: November 20, 2026 (In Select Theaters)

The deeply emotional and inspirational true story of Ian Charleson, a gifted actor whose greatest challenge becomes his greatest triumph. Choosing to live life on his own terms, Ian finds purpose through art, transforming his own struggle into a source of healing and inspiration for those around him.

Directed by: Simon Stone

Written by: Stephen Beresford

Cast: Andrew Scott, Olivia Colman, Billie Piper, Johnny Flynn, Luke Thompson, David Dawson, Monica Dolan, Matthew Beard, Joe Locke, Georgie Glen, Sadie Soverall, Adeel Akhtar, Dickie Beau, with Juliet Stevenson and Peter Mullan

Producers: Andrea Occhipinti, Gabrielle Tana, Carolyn Marks Blackwood, Pete Shilaimon, Mickey Liddell, Stefano Massenzi, Andrew Scott

Genre: Drama, LGBTQ+

Runtime: 104 minutes

DRUG IN OUR POCKET (Obscured Releasing)

Release Date: November 27, 2026 (qualifying run)

THE DRUG IN OUR POCKET examines how smartphones, designed to connect us, have radically reshaped childhood, adolescence, and mental health. Through intimate conversations with young people, parents, and leading experts, the film reveals a generation that is thoughtful, articulate, and increasingly aware of how digital environments shape their attention, emotions, and sense of self.

Directed by: Anne Sundberg

Producers: Anne Sundberg, Beth Kojima

Genre: Drama, LGBTQ+

Runtime: 104 minutes

DE GAULLE: LIBERTY (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Release Date: December 4, 2026 (in theaters and on VOD)

After the astonishing victory of Free French Forces in 1943, the tides have turned. Now de Gaulle must unify the splintered Resistance and focus on diplomacy.

Director: Antonin Baudry

Written by: Antonin Baudry and Bérénice Villa

Cast: Simon Abkarian, Simon Russell Beale, Florian Lesieur, Benoît Magimel, Loïc Corbery, Anamaria Vartolomei, Niels Schneider, Karim Leklou, Tom Mison, Kacey Mottet-Klein, Grégoire Colin, Pablo Cobo, Campbell Scott, Mathieu Kassovitz

Produced by: Jérôme Seydoux, Ardavan Safaee, Axelle Boucaï

Co-produced by: PATHE, TF1 FILMS PRODUCTION, BELVEDÈRE, AUVERGNE-RHÔNE-ALPES CINEMA, NESS FILMS, LOGICAL CONTENT VENTURES

EVERYBODY DIGS Bill Evans (Cohen Media Group)

Release Date: December 4 (Qualifying); January 9, 2027 (in theaters)

June 1961, New York. Legendary jazz pianist Bill Evans has found his musical voice and created the perfect trio, including bass player Scott LaFaro, his musical soulmate. A residency at New York's Village Vanguard culminates in the live taping of two of the greatest jazz records of all time in one day. Days later, LaFaro dies tragically in a car crash. Numb with grief, Evans stops playing for the first time since childhood. This is the story of what happened next for one of the most influential and gifted figures in 20th century music.

Cutting between Bill's present and future, his sobriety and intoxication, and his relationships with his family and on again/off again girlfriend, who shares his taste in music and hard drugs, EVERYBODY DIGS Bill Evans portrays the inner life and personal impact of a troubled musical genius as he struggles to learn that sometimes an intermission is part of the music.

Directed by: Grant Gee

Written by: Mark O'Halloran

Cast: Anders Danielsen Lie, Bill Pullman, Barry Ward, Laurie Metcalf, Valene Kane and Katie McGrath

Genre: Drama, Biopic

ROSE (MUBI)

Release Date: December 11, 2026 (in select theaters), expanding nationwide in January 2027

Amidst the turmoil of the Thirty Years' War, somewhere in Germany, a mysterious soldier appears in a secluded protestant village. Small and quiet, his face disfigured by a scar, this stranger declares himself the heir of a long-abandoned farmstead and produces a document to support his claim to the suspicious villagers. With time, he overcomes their doubts and shows himself to be a hard-working, God-fearing man, becoming part of the community in a quest for acceptance made up of impossible deceit. The true and twisted tale of a deceiver of land and folk, who, defying her birth as a woman, comported herself as a man and committed many a wicked deed.

Directed by: Markus Schleinzer

Written by: Markus Schleinzer, Alexander Brom

Cast: Sandra Hüller, Caro Braun, Marisa Growaldt, Robert Gwisdek, Godehard Giese

Producers: Johannes Schubert, Philipp Worm, Tobias Walker, Karsten Stöter

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 94 mins

TENDER LOVING CARE (Bleecker Street)

Release Date: December 11, 2026 (in select theaters)

Palme d'Or winner and Academy Award nominee Mike Leigh returns with his next feature film, continuing his insightful exploration of the contemporary world. With his distinctive cinematic voice, he once again delves into themes that challenge and resonate with modern audiences.

Written and Directed by: Mike Leigh

Produced by: Georgina Lowe

Cast: Kate O'Flynn, Marion Bailey, Paul Jesson and Alice Bailey Johnson

Genres: Drama, Comedy

UGLY CRY (Obscured Releasing)

Release Date: January 8, 2027 (LA), January 15, 2027 (NY and additional cities)

An actor loses their dream role because of their 'ugly cry' causing them to spiral down the dark and dangerous path to perfection.

Directed and written by: Emily Robinson

Cast: Emily Robinson, Ryan Simpkins, Aaron Dominguez, and Robin Tunney

Producers: Sophia Sabella, Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes, Rhianon Jones, Tristan Scott-Behrends, Emily Robinson

IRON BOY (Sony Pictures Classics)

Release Date: Qualifying Run December TBD; January 22, 2027 (in theaters)

In rural France, Christophe (11) tries to live up to his rigid, distant father on the family farm. But the young boy starts to lean over and collapse without warning, on the tractor, at school, at dinner. A doctor finds the solution: Christophe must wear an iron corset to keep himself upright. Forced to reinvent his life away from the farm, he discovers a new passion for music, meets a new friend, and follows her into his first mischief. But will any of this really fix what is out of balance?

Directed by: Louis Clichy

Written by: Louis Clichy, Frank Salomé

Producers: Céline Vanlint, Nicolas de Rosanbo, Fabrice Delville, Christophe Toulemonde, Agathe Sofer, Alexandre Astier

Genre: Animation, Coming of Age, Drama

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