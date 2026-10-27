Bob Iger Reflects On Disney Legacy After Receiving New Award

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Bob Iger appeared on Good Morning America to discuss receiving a new honor recognizing his contributions to entertainment and culture, speaking about what the recognition means to him after decades in the industry. The former Disney CEO used the appearance to look back on the arc of his career and the mark it has left on the company and the broader entertainment landscape.

During the conversation, Iger reflected on his legacy, describing what it feels like to be singled out for work that has shaped entertainment over the course of many years. The appearance centered on that reflection rather than on any single project, with Iger speaking in broad terms about the significance of the award and the body of work it represents.

The segment did not detail specific upcoming projects or plans, focusing instead on Iger's retrospective comments about his time leading one of the industry's largest companies and the honor he has now received for that work. His remarks touched on what it means to receive recognition for contributions that have had a lasting effect on culture and entertainment more broadly.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 10 Hrs 11 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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