Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Bob Iger Reflects On Disney Legacy After Receiving New Award
The former Disney chief executive spoke about receiving recognition for his work in entertainment.
Bob Iger appeared on Good Morning America to discuss receiving a new honor recognizing his contributions to entertainment and culture, speaking about what the recognition means to him after decades in the industry. The former Disney CEO used the appearance to look back on the arc of his career and the mark it has left on the company and the broader entertainment landscape.
During the conversation, Iger reflected on his legacy, describing what it feels like to be singled out for work that has shaped entertainment over the course of many years. The appearance centered on that reflection rather than on any single project, with Iger speaking in broad terms about the significance of the award and the body of work it represents.
The segment did not detail specific upcoming projects or plans, focusing instead on Iger's retrospective comments about his time leading one of the industry's largest companies and the honor he has now received for that work. His remarks touched on what it means to receive recognition for contributions that have had a lasting effect on culture and entertainment more broadly.
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