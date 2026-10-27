Naomi Ackie, Tom Rhys Harries Play DC Name Guessing Game

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Naomi Ackie and Tom Rhys Harries, stars of the film 'Clayface,' sat down with Drew Barrymore and Ross Mathews to play a game guessing whether various DC Comics character names are real or made up. The segment put the two actors on the spot to separate actual comic book names from invented ones, giving Barrymore and Mathews a chance to test their knowledge of the DC universe alongside them.

The appearance centered on the game itself, with Ackie and Harries working through a list of names and weighing in on which sounded authentic to the comics. The format gave both actors room to react in real time as they worked through each guess with Barrymore and Mathews.

The segment tied into the pair's work on 'Clayface,' with their appearance promoting the film while also giving them a lighter, game-based format to engage with the hosts. Much of the conversation stayed focused on the back-and-forth of the guessing game rather than deeper discussion of the project itself.

Ackie and Harries traded reactions throughout the game, with the segment built entirely around their attempts to sort fact from fiction among the character names presented to them.

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