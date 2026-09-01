Academy Museum to Present September Film Series and Public Programs

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The Academy Museum has announced its film series, public events, and education programs for September. Highlights include In the Glow of Candlelight, a screening series to accompany the new installation Glow: A Cinematic Moodscape; a 20th anniversary screening of Marie Antoinette (2006) alongside a book signing of Making Marie Antoinette with Sofia Coppola; The King of Comedy (1982) with Dave Karger and Jason Bateman; The Uncles (2004) in 16mm with Tacita Dean and Laurence Kardish; and Special Effects in Horror with Tom Bellissimo.

Ongoing this month, the Academy Museum is screening Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon, a screening series to complement its exhibition of the same name, and John Carpenter: Prince of Darkness, a retrospective series with filmmaker John Carpenter.

September Programs

Sips on the Terrace — Now - Oct 10 | Experience LA's golden hour high above the city on the Academy Museum's Dolby Family Terrace, with a refreshing Fanny's cocktail in hand, on Saturday afternoons.

Close-Up Tours: Marilyn Monroe (En Español) — Now - Nov 28 | Bilingual museum educators lead 30-minute guided tours exploring the career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. This exhibition uncovers the woman behind the carefully crafted image.

Close-Up Tours: Marilyn Monroe — Now - Nov 29 | Museum educators lead 30-minute guided tours exploring the career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. Through her films, costumes and more, this exhibition uncovers the woman behind the carefully crafted image.

Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon — Sept 2 - Nov 21 | This screening series, presented to complement the exhibition Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon, presents 10 films showcasing her commanding screen presence, knack for comedic timing, and career evolution across a decade and a half of indelible roles.

Skate Hunnies Party on Wheels at the Academy Museum — Sep 3 | The Academy Museum is rolling with Skate Hunnies to host a party on wheels, taking visitors around the Wilshire-Fairfax neighborhood, finishing with music and dance-skating on the Walt Disney Family Piazza.

In the Glow of Candlelight — Sept 3 - 14 | Candlelight is so important to the history of the medium that, on a film set, cinematographers and gaffers measure brightness in 'foot-candles.' To accompany the new installation Glow: A Cinematic Moodscape, the films in this series feature worlds bathed in flickering candlelight.

Making Marie Antoinette Book Signing with Sofia Coppola — Sept 13 | Making Marie Antoinette brings together a collection of photos and a history of the film's making. Each ticket includes one copy of the book, which Academy Award-winning writer and director Sofia Coppola signs during the event.

20th Anniversary of Marie Antoinette (2006) with Sofia Coppola — Sept 13 | Join writer-director Sofia Coppola in her third feature film, where she transposes her fascination with the inner lives of young women to 18th century Versailles with this semi-biographical story of Marie Antoinette.

Community Conversation: Marilyn Monroe and Cultural Icons — Sept 18 | El Cine Executive Director Mariana Da Silva and Queer Film LA Manager of Community Engagement KC Fralick explore how communities shape the legacy of Hollywood idols in conversation inspired by Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon.

Drop-in Workshop for Teens: Animation — Sept 18 | Get a quick primer about the history and basics of animation, including pre-cinema flipbooks and cel paintings. Create your own digital animation to explore the many techniques Hollywood pros apply to bring characters to life, all under the expert eye of Disney animator Wayne Unten Jr.

The King of Comedy with Dave Karger and Jason Bateman — Sept 18 | A critical darling that was a box office failure upon its release, the film has since become a pop-culture touchstone. Actor Jason Bateman has called this one of his favorite films; he joins Turner Classic Movies host Dave Karger for a conversation about it after the screening.

50 Movie Nights Book Signing with Dave Karger — Sept 18 | Celebrate the release of 50 Movie Nights, which brings together conversations with acclaimed artists who each share the film that has had the greatest impact on their lives. Each ticket includes a copy of the book, signed by author Dave Karger during the event.

The Uncles in 16mm with Tacita Dean and Laurence Kardish — Sept 18 | Internationally renowned fine artist Tacita Dean presents her rarely screened The Uncles (2004), in which the sons of Ealing Studios icons Basil Dean and Sir Michael Balcon reflect on their fathers' careers and personal lives in an extended conversation with historian and curator Laurence Kardish.

Inside Screenwriting: LA Plays Itself with Larry Karaszewski — Sept 19 | Academy member Larry Karaszewski talks about his life as a Hollywood scribe in the Screenwriting: Takes on LA Noir gallery. He also delves into the ways film scripts have tried to define Los Angeles, using examples from his work and projects in the gallery.

Gallery Spotlight: Dissident Cinema and Bong Joon Ho — Sept 25 | Author Karen Han appears to deliver rare insight on Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho. She discusses the research behind her book Bong Joon Ho: Dissident Cinema, examining the career of the writer-director.

John Carpenter: Prince of Darkness — Sept 26 - Oct 25 | A retrospective series showcasing director John Carpenter, whose films are often laced with social commentary, practical monster effects and his own scores. Carpenter himself appears for four nights and illustrates his vast cinematic output.

Special Effects in Horror with Tom Bellissimo — Sept 26 | Frightfully talented special effects supervisor Tom Bellissimo takes museum visitors behind the scenes of some of his best-known work, including designs for Saw (2004), From Dusk till Dawn (1996), and The Mask (1994).

Ongoing Series

Ongoing series include Oscar Sundays, Family Matinees, Available Space, and Branch Selects. Films are shown in 16mm, 35mm, 70mm, or digital laser projection in the Ted Mann Theater (TMT) or David Geffen Theater (DGT). In some cases, films have been restored by the Academy Film Archive or another film partner. Select screenings include guest appearances, introductions, performances, and/or conversations.

Academy Museum film programming is generously funded by the Richard Roth Foundation.

Additional funding provided by Participant, in support of programs that engage diverse audiences in the intersection of art and activism; Cinecittà in support of an annual programming series of Italian Cinema; Alfred P. Sloan Foundation in support of Academy Museum programs focused on science and technology in film and the science and technology of film; donors to the fund in support of AAPI programming, including the Janet Yang Endowment: To Celebrate and Preserve Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander Filmmaking, Esther S. M. Chui-Chao, Julia and Ken Gouw, Cindy Huang, and Dr. Peter Lam Kin Ngok of Media Asia Group Holdings Limited.

The Horror Show is made possible in part by leadership support from Hammer Films and John Gore Studios. Generous support provided by Dave and Tara Dollinger, Regal, and Kimberly V. Strauss. Additional support provided by the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture. Academy Museum Digital Engagement Platform supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies. Technology solutions generously provided by Christie.

Glow: A Cinematic Moodscape is generously supported by Dave and Tara Dollinger and Kimberly V. Strauss. Technology solutions generously provided by Christie.

Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon is made possible by CHANEL. Additional support provided by ICON COLLECTION with the generous loans of objects. Generous support provided by Dave and Tara Dollinger and Kimberly V. Strauss. Academy Museum Digital Engagement Platform supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Director's Inspiration: Bong Joon Ho is made possible in part by leadership support from CJ ENM, Korea Foundation, and Netflix. Technology solutions generously provided by Panasonic.

The Branch Selects program is made possible in part by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Program in Public Understanding of Science and Technology.

Marie Antoinette is supported by MUBI.

Major support for the Academy Museum Teen Program is provided by the Beverly, Donald, and David Kobrin Family Fund.

Academy Museum education programs are supported by Melina and Eric Esrailian, Apple Original Films, Dr. Kathy Fields and Dr. Garry Rayant, the Nora McNeely Hurley Foundation, Snap Foundation, The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Dave and Tara Dollinger.

The Academy Museum is located at 6067 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90036, United States. Museum hours are Sunday-Monday 10am to 6pm, Tuesday closed, and Wednesday-Saturday 10am to 6pm.

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