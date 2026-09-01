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Photos: LA BOLA NEGRA Teaser Trailer and Key Art From Los Javis to Debut

Guitarricadelafuente, Penélope Cruz and Glenn Close star in the drama set for theatrical release.

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Photos: LA BOLA NEGRA Teaser Trailer and Key Art From Los Javis to Debut

The official teaser trailer and key art for LA BOLA NEGRA have been unveiled. The film will open theatrically on October 16, 2026.

Photos: LA BOLA NEGRA Teaser Trailer and Key Art From Los Javis to Debut Image

Photos: LA BOLA NEGRA Teaser Trailer and Key Art From Los Javis to Debut Image

Photos: LA BOLA NEGRA Teaser Trailer and Key Art From Los Javis to Debut Image

Photos: LA BOLA NEGRA Teaser Trailer and Key Art From Los Javis to Debut Image

Photos: LA BOLA NEGRA Teaser Trailer and Key Art From Los Javis to Debut Image

Photos: LA BOLA NEGRA Teaser Trailer and Key Art From Los Javis to Debut Image

Photos: LA BOLA NEGRA Teaser Trailer and Key Art From Los Javis to Debut Image

Photos: LA BOLA NEGRA Teaser Trailer and Key Art From Los Javis to Debut Image

Photos: LA BOLA NEGRA Teaser Trailer and Key Art From Los Javis to Debut Image
US PRESS CONTACTS

LA BOLA NEGRA tells the story of three generations of men whose lives are intimately connected through desire, pain, and love. The film stars Spanish music sensation Guitarricadelafuente, Miguel Bernardeau, Carlos González, Milo Quifes, Lola Dueñas, Julio Torres, Penélope Cruz and Glenn Close, and comes from Cannes-winning directors Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi ('Los Javis').

The ambitious epic is anchored by an extraordinary international cast, featuring Spanish music sensation Guitarricadelafuente making his acting debut, ELITE star Miguel Bernardeau, alongside an ensemble including Carlos González, Milo Quifes, Lola Dueñas, Julio Torres, Penélope Cruz and Glenn Close. Los Javis co-wrote LA BOLA NEGRA with Alberto Conejero. The film is a Movistar Plus+ Original Film in collaboration with Suma Content Films, produced by Telefónica Audiovisual Digital and Los Esquiadores AIE, co-produced by El Deseo and Le Pacte, with the participation of Atresmedia and CREA SGR. World sales are handled by Goodfellas.

Emerging as a critical darling out of Cannes, the film has been widely praised as a cinematic achievement. Critics and audiences championed the directors for their ability to craft a moving, classically staged epic that powerfully explores themes of memory, love, and queer identity.

Film Details

DIRECTORS: Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi ('Los Javis')

WRITERS: Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi, Alberto Conejero

PRODUCTION COMPANIES: Movistar Plus+, Suma Content Films, Telefónica Audiovisual Digital, Los Esquiadores AIE, El Deseo, Le Pacte, Atresmedia, CREA SGR

CAST: Guitarricadelafuente, Miguel Bernardeau, Carlos González, Milo Quifes, Lola Dueñas, Julio Torres, Penélope Cruz, Glenn Close

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: Spain

Instagram: @labolanegrafilm

X: @labolanegrafilm

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