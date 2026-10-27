Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Tim Daly and Téa Leoni Play Married Again in NEWLYWEDS, Recall How They Met
The real-life exes stopped by Live with Kelly and Mark to talk about their new NBC comedy together.
Tim Daly and Téa Leoni returned to the subject of their real-life romance during a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, discussing their onscreen reunion as a married couple in NBC's NEWLYWEDS alongside the story of how their relationship began in the first place.
The first clip centers on the two playing husband and wife for the second time, this time in NEWLYWEDS rather than the political drama where they first worked together. Hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos spoke with the pair about stepping back into matching onscreen roles now that the relationship has long since become permanent off camera.
The second clip turns to origins, with Daly looking back on the moment he knew Leoni "was the one" after first meeting her. The segment keeps its focus narrow, letting Daly walk through that specific recollection rather than ranging into other territory.
The appearance follows other recent stops by the couple discussing the same milestones. Leoni addressed marrying Daly after more than a decade together during a prior visit to LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, and the pair also appeared on TODAY to discuss reuniting as on-screen spouses for NEWLYWEDS, where they detailed meeting in 2014 while playing a married couple on Madam Secretary before falling in love and eventually marrying. NEWLYWEDS is described in that prior coverage as a later-in-life love story centered on Jeanie, played by Leoni, and James, played by Daly, who marry impulsively after a brief courtship, with Jamie Lee Curtis appearing as a special guest star. The series premiered on NBC, with episodes also streaming on Peacock.
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