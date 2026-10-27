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Taylor Swift Makes Songwriter History, GMA Pop News Reports

Noah Wyle's new title and a viral pumpkin spice latte also made the roundup.

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Taylor Swift has reached a new songwriting milestone, according to a GOOD MORNING AMERICA Pop News segment delivered by correspondent Sophie Flay. The update opened the recurring entertainment roundup, which also touched on People magazine's choice for Sexiest Man Alive and a coffee shop drawing attention online.

Flay's segment moved through the headline on Swift before turning to word that Noah Wyle has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive. The roundup closed with coverage of a New York City coffee shop that has gone viral over its pumpkin spice latte.

As is typical of the Pop News format, each item was delivered briefly, giving viewers a quick rundown of the day's entertainment stories rather than an extended look at any single topic. The Swift update was framed as the lead item of the segment, with Flay noting it as another milestone for the singer-songwriter.

Pop News has previously tracked other Swift milestones, including her induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, which was reported in a separate GMA Pop News roundup covering entertainment headlines from earlier this year.

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