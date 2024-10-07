Photos: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for VIRGIN RIVER Season Six

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has announced the premiere date and released first-look photos for the much-anticipated sixth season of Virgin River. All 10 episodes are set to release globally on Thursday, December 19th.

Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s.

The series is directed by Martin Wood (601, 602, 607), Rama Rau (603, 604), Felipe Rodriguez (605, 606), Martin Henderson (608), and Monika Mitchell (609, 610).

The cast of Season Six includes, Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Kai Bradbury, Kandyse McClure, and Mark Ghanime. Take a look at first-look photos below!

