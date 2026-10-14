Photos: NEXT LEVEL BAKER Season 2 to Feature Nine Competitors
Gordon Ramsay and co-mentors Carla Hall and Waylynn Lucas oversee pro, social media, and home bakers competing for $50,000.
NEXT LEVEL BAKER is returning for a second season with nine competitors, premiering Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9/8c on FOX and streaming the next day on Hulu.
The new season kicks off with an unforgettable holiday performance by three-time Grammy Award winning and multi-platinum selling recording artist Pentatonix. After a surprise team reveal, the competition unfolds with festive flair, special guests and shocking mid-bake twists—while delivering the joy that makes the holidays unforgettable.
Beloved chef, entrepreneur and television personality Carla Hall returns, and Season Two welcomes award-winning pastry chef and author Waylynn Lucas to the fun. Gordon Ramsay and his co-mentors come prepared to bring magical moments and surprises to their hand selected group of talented bakers and take them under their wings with hopes of heading into WINNER wonderland! Only one baker will rise to the top, winning $50,000 and a HexClad prize package. The all-new season of NEXT LEVEL BAKER premieres Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9/8c on FOX and airs across five weeks. Episodes stream the next day on Hulu.
NEXT LEVEL BAKER is produced by Studio Ramsay on behalf of Studio Ramsay Global and BiggerStage. Gordon Ramsay and Matt Cahoon serve as executive producers.
Meet the Bakers
Pro: Ben Neumann, Hometown: White Bear Lake, MN
Pro: Pharren Evans, Hometown: South Los Angeles, CA
Pro: Salma Garcia, Hometown: Providence, RI
Social Media: Courtney Carey, Hometown: North Tonawanda, NY
Social Media: Colby Troy, Hometown: Louisville, KY
Social Media: Greg Mason, Hometown: Wilson, NC
Home: Marlina Corbin, Hometown: Clarksville, TN
Home: Trung Pham, Hometown: Tulsa, OK
Home: Jimiah Albritton, Hometown: Palmetto, FL
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