Photos: NEXT LEVEL BAKER Season 2 to Feature Nine Competitors

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NEXT LEVEL BAKER is returning for a second season with nine competitors, premiering Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9/8c on FOX and streaming the next day on Hulu.

The new season kicks off with an unforgettable holiday performance by three-time Grammy Award winning and multi-platinum selling recording artist Pentatonix. After a surprise team reveal, the competition unfolds with festive flair, special guests and shocking mid-bake twists—while delivering the joy that makes the holidays unforgettable.

Beloved chef, entrepreneur and television personality Carla Hall returns, and Season Two welcomes award-winning pastry chef and author Waylynn Lucas to the fun. Gordon Ramsay and his co-mentors come prepared to bring magical moments and surprises to their hand selected group of talented bakers and take them under their wings with hopes of heading into WINNER wonderland! Only one baker will rise to the top, winning $50,000 and a HexClad prize package. The all-new season of NEXT LEVEL BAKER premieres Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9/8c on FOX and airs across five weeks. Episodes stream the next day on Hulu.

NEXT LEVEL BAKER is produced by Studio Ramsay on behalf of Studio Ramsay Global and BiggerStage. Gordon Ramsay and Matt Cahoon serve as executive producers.

Meet the Bakers

Pro: Ben Neumann, Hometown: White Bear Lake, MN

Pro: Pharren Evans, Hometown: South Los Angeles, CA

Pro: Salma Garcia, Hometown: Providence, RI

Social Media: Courtney Carey, Hometown: North Tonawanda, NY

Social Media: Colby Troy, Hometown: Louisville, KY

Social Media: Greg Mason, Hometown: Wilson, NC

Home: Marlina Corbin, Hometown: Clarksville, TN

Home: Trung Pham, Hometown: Tulsa, OK

Home: Jimiah Albritton, Hometown: Palmetto, FL























Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 08 Hrs 30 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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