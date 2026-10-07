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KNIFE EDGE: CHASING MICHELIN STARS Season 2 Episode 4 to Air on Apple TV

The episode takes viewers to Brazil, where a São Paulo couple pursues Latin America's first three-star title.

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KNIFE EDGE: CHASING MICHELIN STARS Season 2 Episode 4 to Air on Apple TV

A new episode of Apple TV's 'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars' premieres this Friday, October 9, as the series continues to follow the journey of chefs at some of the world's most unique and acclaimed restaurants to see if they will earn, keep, or lose the coveted Michelin Star. Episode four takes viewers to Brazil, where a São Paulo couple dreams of Latin America's first three-Star title and a Rio chef and son compete for glory.

Hosted by Jesse Burgess, food and travel expert and co-founder of Topjaw, and executive produced by Gordon Ramsay and Studio Ramsay Global, the high-stakes series offers exclusive, privileged access to some of the world's most acclaimed restaurants as they navigate the Michelin Guide's year-long calendar.

Episode 4: 'We could make history!'

A São Paulo couple dreams of Latin America's first three-Star title. A Rio chef and son compete for glory.

About 'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars'

Witness thrilling highs and crushing lows as expert chefs pursue the ultimate award: a Michelin Star. Get unprecedented insight into the secretive judging process.

'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars' is available on Apple TV.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple


Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple
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