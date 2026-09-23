KNIFE EDGE: CHASING MICHELIN STARS Season Two to Premiere on Apple TV

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The second season of Apple TV's eight-part docuseries 'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars' premieres globally this Friday, September 25. Hosted by Jesse Burgess, food and travel expert and co-founder of Topjaw, and executive produced by Gordon Ramsay and Studio Ramsay Global, the high-stakes series offers exclusive, privileged access to some of the world's most acclaimed restaurants as they navigate the Michelin Guide's year-long calendar.

Season two follows 16 restaurants at pivotal moments in their journeys: A chef and his family risk everything to put a tiny island on Michelin's map. Two generations of a legendary culinary family pursue recognition on their own terms. Two chefs voluntarily give up their Star when they open a new restaurant and have just 52 days to win it back. One sandwich shop transforms into a fine-dining restaurant each night, while a young couple seeks to put Filipino cuisine at the center of one of America's most competitive dining scenes. Their circumstances could hardly be more different, yet each faces the same uncertainty: when Michelin makes its decision, will everything they have strived for be enough?

Among the chefs featured this season are Chef Gareth Ward, who runs a restaurant in rural Wales and discusses the importance of the quality of his work, and Miami-based Chef Alejandra Espinoza, whose dream is to bring Ecuadorian food to the world.

Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars Episodes Premiering on September 25

1. 'Dare to be different' — The UK's priciest restaurant chases a third Star—and finds itself caught in an international media storm.

2. 'There is no plan B' — In Miami, an Ecuadorian chef's tiny kitchen seeks its first Star, but a staff exit threatens her chances.

About 'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars'

Witness thrilling highs and crushing lows as expert chefs pursue the ultimate award: a Michelin Star. Get unprecedented insight into the secretive judging process.

More information on 'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars' is available on Apple TV.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

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