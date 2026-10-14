KNIFE EDGE: CHASING MICHELIN STARS Season 2 Episode 5 to Premiere on Apple TV

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A new episode of Apple TV's 'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars' premieres this Friday, October 16, as the series continues to follow the journey of chefs at some of the world's most unique and acclaimed restaurants to see if they will earn, keep, or lose the coveted Michelin Star. Episode five takes the series to Paris, France, and features a young Parisian chef who hopes to earn a second Star, and a couple who risks it all on a Burgundy dream.

Hosted by Jesse Burgess, food and travel expert and co-founder of Topjaw, and executive produced by Gordon Ramsay and Studio Ramsay Global, the high-stakes series offers exclusive, privileged access to some of the world's most acclaimed restaurants as they navigate the Michelin Guide's year-long calendar.

Episode 5: 'To cook is to dance with the fire'

A young Parisian chef hopes to earn a second Star while a couple risks it all on a Burgundy dream.

About 'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars'

Witness thrilling highs and crushing lows as expert chefs pursue the ultimate award: a Michelin Star. Get unprecedented insight into the secretive judging process.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 10 Hrs 58 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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