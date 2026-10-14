KNIFE EDGE: CHASING MICHELIN STARS Season 2 Episode 5 to Premiere on Apple TV
The episode travels to Paris and Burgundy, offering access to chefs navigating the Michelin Guide's prestigious annual recognition process.
A new episode of Apple TV's 'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars' premieres this Friday, October 16, as the series continues to follow the journey of chefs at some of the world's most unique and acclaimed restaurants to see if they will earn, keep, or lose the coveted Michelin Star. Episode five takes the series to Paris, France, and features a young Parisian chef who hopes to earn a second Star, and a couple who risks it all on a Burgundy dream.
Hosted by Jesse Burgess, food and travel expert and co-founder of Topjaw, and executive produced by Gordon Ramsay and Studio Ramsay Global, the high-stakes series offers exclusive, privileged access to some of the world's most acclaimed restaurants as they navigate the Michelin Guide's year-long calendar.
Episode 5: 'To cook is to dance with the fire'
A young Parisian chef hopes to earn a second Star while a couple risks it all on a Burgundy dream.
About 'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars'
Witness thrilling highs and crushing lows as expert chefs pursue the ultimate award: a Michelin Star. Get unprecedented insight into the secretive judging process.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple
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