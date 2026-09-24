Photos: LEONARD AND HUNGRY PAUL to Debut on Wonder Project With Julia Roberts

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Wonder Project, the subscription streaming service available on Prime Video, is marking its one-year anniversary in October with the premiere of a new original series, LEONARD AND HUNGRY PAUL, narrated by Oscar winner Julia Roberts.

Leonard and Hungry Paul

Narrated by Academy Award winner Julia Roberts, LEONARD AND HUNGRY PAUL is a six-part critically acclaimed Northern Irish series. Based on the novel of the same name, the feel-good series follows two board-gaming friends in their thirties; Leonard and Hungry Paul, who meander through leafy suburban life finding solace in their quiet routines. Unexpected events prompt both men to meet a world that is suddenly wider and full of unfamiliar possibilities. Starring Alex Lawther, Laurie Kynaston and DERRY GIRLS star Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, this series is a Subotica production for BBC Northern Ireland in association with BBC Comedy, Fís Eireann / Screen Ireland and RTE, and a co-production with Avalon.

Additionally, YOUNG WASHINGTON makes its streaming debut on Wonder Project following its successful theatrical run.

Family-friendly titles coming to Wonder Project include THE SOUND OF MUSIC, BALTO, BIG MIRACLE, SAMSON and DAVID, among others.

Wonder Project is also featuring football-themed titles including MY ALL AMERICAN, INVINCIBLE, AMERICAN UNDERDOG and REDEMPTION.

Wonder Project's subscription on Prime Video is available in the U.S. for $8.99/month or $89.99/year after a 7-day free trial. For additional details, visit watchwonderproject.com.

Coming to Wonder Project in October

Wonder Originals

Leonard and Hungry Paul

Young Washington

Wonder Originals: Sight & Sound

Oct 8: David

Oct 22: Samson

Kids & Family Content

Balto

Big Miracle

Family Camp

The Sound of Music

Football Classics

My All American

Invincible

American Underdog

Redemption

Fan-Favorites

Elkhorn Season 1

Operation Finale

Sense and Sensibility

Unscripted Series

Wild Japan

Wild Thailand

Wild Indonesia

Faith-Based Titles

Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe

David and Bathsheba

Fireproof

I Still Believe

Joshua

Man of God

Miracles from Heaven

The 300 Spartans

The Bible

The Conspirator

The Maldonado Miracle

The Story of Ruth

War Room

What If God Were The Sun

About Wonder Project

Wonder Project is an entertainment company dedicated to telling courageous stories that inspire hope and restore faith in things worth believing in. Operating as an independent studio, distribution platform, and trusted brand, Wonder produces and curates premium content for the faith and values audience. Its subscription on Prime Video offers original programming alongside an extensive, curated library of licensed titles. Learn more at watchwonderproject.com.















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