Photos: LEONARD AND HUNGRY PAUL to Debut on Wonder Project With Julia Roberts
The acclaimed Northern Irish series stars Alex Lawther, Laurie Kynaston, and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell.
Wonder Project, the subscription streaming service available on Prime Video, is marking its one-year anniversary in October with the premiere of a new original series, LEONARD AND HUNGRY PAUL, narrated by Oscar winner Julia Roberts.
Leonard and Hungry Paul
Narrated by Academy Award winner Julia Roberts, LEONARD AND HUNGRY PAUL is a six-part critically acclaimed Northern Irish series. Based on the novel of the same name, the feel-good series follows two board-gaming friends in their thirties; Leonard and Hungry Paul, who meander through leafy suburban life finding solace in their quiet routines. Unexpected events prompt both men to meet a world that is suddenly wider and full of unfamiliar possibilities. Starring Alex Lawther, Laurie Kynaston and DERRY GIRLS star Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, this series is a Subotica production for BBC Northern Ireland in association with BBC Comedy, Fís Eireann / Screen Ireland and RTE, and a co-production with Avalon.
Additionally, YOUNG WASHINGTON makes its streaming debut on Wonder Project following its successful theatrical run.
Family-friendly titles coming to Wonder Project include THE SOUND OF MUSIC, BALTO, BIG MIRACLE, SAMSON and DAVID, among others.
Wonder Project is also featuring football-themed titles including MY ALL AMERICAN, INVINCIBLE, AMERICAN UNDERDOG and REDEMPTION.
Wonder Project's subscription on Prime Video is available in the U.S. for $8.99/month or $89.99/year after a 7-day free trial. For additional details, visit watchwonderproject.com.
Coming to Wonder Project in October
Wonder Originals
Leonard and Hungry Paul
Young Washington
Wonder Originals: Sight & Sound
Oct 8: David
Oct 22: Samson
Kids & Family Content
Balto
Big Miracle
Family Camp
The Sound of Music
Football Classics
My All American
Invincible
American Underdog
Redemption
Fan-Favorites
Elkhorn Season 1
Operation Finale
Sense and Sensibility
Unscripted Series
Wild Japan
Wild Thailand
Wild Indonesia
Faith-Based Titles
Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe
David and Bathsheba
Fireproof
I Still Believe
Joshua
Man of God
Miracles from Heaven
The 300 Spartans
The Bible
The Conspirator
The Maldonado Miracle
The Story of Ruth
War Room
What If God Were The Sun
About Wonder Project
Wonder Project is an entertainment company dedicated to telling courageous stories that inspire hope and restore faith in things worth believing in. Operating as an independent studio, distribution platform, and trusted brand, Wonder produces and curates premium content for the faith and values audience. Its subscription on Prime Video offers original programming alongside an extensive, curated library of licensed titles. Learn more at watchwonderproject.com.
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