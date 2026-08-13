MY NEXT GUEST NEEDS NO INTRODUCTION Season 7 to Return on Netflix

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Netflix has set the seventh season of MY NEXT GUEST NEEDS NO INTRODUCTION WITH David Letterman to return later this year, with new episodes featuring conversations between David Letterman and Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel and professional climber Alex Honnold. The announcement follows the sixth season of the series, which is currently a nominee for a 2026 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.

About My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

Combining humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman has Letterman back in the host's chair, following a 33-year reign in late night.

The critically acclaimed series won the Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special in 2024 and has received eight Emmy nominations in its six seasons.

In 31 episodes across six seasons and four specials, My Next Guest has featured notables including Barack Obama, Tina Fey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, JAY-Z, Robert Downey Jr., Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Dave Chappelle, Michael B. Jordan, Miley Cyrus, Caitlin Clark, Billie Eilish, and Adam Sandler.

David Letterman is host; Executive producers are Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants; Justin Wilkes, Michael Steed, Isabel Richardson, and Yolanda T. Cochran for Jax Media/Imagine Entertainment; Producers are Tommy Alter, John Nemeth, Hunter Speese, and Adam Donnelly for Jax Media/Imagine Entertainment.

The series is produced by Jax Media/Imagine Entertainment and Worldwide Pants, Inc.

MY NEXT GUEST NEEDS NO INTRODUCTION marks Letterman's return to the host's chair following his 33-year run in late night. The series has featured guests including Barack Obama, Tina Fey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, JAY-Z, Robert Downey Jr., Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Dave Chappelle, Michael B. Jordan, Miley Cyrus, Caitlin Clark, Billie Eilish and Adam Sandler across its run, and won the Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special in 2024.

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