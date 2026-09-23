Photos: Kim Lee to Host KC GLOBAL MEDIA ASIA's RICE TO RICHES Reality Series

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Pre-production has begun on KC Global Media Asia's newest series, 'Rice to Riches,' hosted by DJ and producer Kim Lee (Bling Empire).

'Rice to Riches' will be an uplifting masterclass on how content creators make an income and monetize their social media into brand deals and original products. The show will have Lee diving into the Asian content creator world – visiting their homes, production spaces and offices. She will be getting all the inside insight into their early professional lives and how each of them have become massive influencers and financial powerhouses.

The 8-episode first season will feature nine content creators including Michael Le from the US, Jestinna & Christinna Kuan from Malaysia, and Kevin Ninh from the US, with more creators to be announced in the coming weeks. 'Rice to Riches' will shoot in the United States and Asia beginning in October.

'We are so excited to be in business with a creative powerhouse like Kim Lee and 'Rice to Riches' is a true collaboration between us,' said George Chien, KC Global Media Asia Co-Founder, President & CEO. 'Most people don't understand the world of Asian creative economy and we can't wait to highlight these individuals and this growing & profitable enterprise in a way that is both informative and entertaining.'

'I'm thrilled to be co-producing this project with KC Global Media. Their vision and experience make them the perfect partner,' shared Lee. 'I can't wait for audiences to watch what we're creating together.'

'Rice to Riches' reinforces KC Global Media Asia's continued commitment to expanding strong creative production partnerships, connecting content creators with new audiences across global borders, growing the distribution arm and delivering a diverse lineup of high-quality stories with broad international appeal.

About KC Global Media

KC Global Media Entertainment LLC is a global multi-media company headquartered in the United States, with offices in Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, China, the Philippines, and South Korea. The brainchild of former Sony executives Andy Kaplan and George Chien, KC Global Media Asia (KCGM Asia) is Asia's leading entertainment hub through the production, distribution, and programming of quality, ground-breaking content. Backed by over three decades of industry experience, KCGM Asia boasts an impressive portfolio of premium brands in Asia, including English-language general entertainment network AXN, Japanese anime content network Animax, Korean general entertainment network ONE, English-language general entertainment FAST network KCM, and AXN Sports.

Expanding its extensive multi-platform presence, KCGM Asia maintains a distribution footprint reaching 112 million Pay TV, OTT, and FAST households across 52 territories in Asia and Africa -- including its JOURNY joint venture with NextTrip, Inc. -- alongside a digital footprint of over 140 million social media users across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. By combining award-winning content, beloved entertainment brands, and deep market expertise across both distribution and digital platforms, KCGM Asia is setting new standards for entertainment and audience engagement across the region and beyond.

About Kim Lee

Kim Lee, the DJ, actress, and TV personality known for Netflix's Bling Empire, Yo! MTV Raps Asia, and Prime's CryptoKnights, is returning to the screen this time co-producing and hosting Rice to Riches, teaming up with former Sony Pictures Television executives George Chien and Andy Kaplan (co-founders of KC Global Media Asia).

A Los Angeles native, Lee has become one of the most sought-after DJ/Producers in the business. After graduating from Scratch Academy, Lee gained encouragement from Apl De Ap from The Black Eyed Peas and quickly started touring the world from the U.S to Asia, becoming one of the biggest DJ's in the industry. She has toured and done shows with Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, Diplo, and Skrillex. Lee also performed along with Cardi B, YG, and Tyga at Fashion Nova Event, 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Anastasia Beverly Hills Halloween Party, Budweiser, Johnny Walker, Hennessy, Ultra Japan, Ultra China, Ultra Korea, Life in Color Korea, Mad Decent Boat Party, It's The Ship, EDC New York, Drai's in Las Vegas, Marquee Vegas, Tao Las Vegas, Eleven in Miami, and Pacha NYC. Lee has a residency at the world famous Wynn Nightlife, performing both at Encore Beach Club and XS.

About Michael Le (US)

Michael Le is a 26-year-old content creator from Florida who became one of TikTok's biggest stars during the pandemic. He is known for his dance content, vlogs with his siblings, and a multifaceted content approach spanning gaming, lifestyle, comedy, and film. Beyond content creation, Michael is also an entrepreneur exploring the AI tech space and live streaming. He recently launched his own candy line, Saigon Bonbon, which celebrates AAPI culture.

About Kevin Ninh (US)

Kevin Ninh is a Vietnamese-American actress, digital creator, and storyteller based in Los Angeles. She began her career online as FlawlessKevin, building a global community of more than 6 million followers across social platforms. Ninh appeared in Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge and recently made her scripted acting debut in the SAG web series High Infidelity, portraying Brenda, a bold and charismatic music manager.

About Jestinna Kuan (Malaysia)

Jestinna Kuan is a Malaysian multi-hyphenate personality, pharmacist, entrepreneur, content creator and singer. From graduating in pharmacy to building her own businesses, releasing original music and becoming the face of leading international brands, she has grown into one of Malaysia's recognizable new-generation personalities. Together with her family as the Kuan Family, she is also known for their music, festive releases and family-driven content that have become widely recognised in Malaysia. With a strong presence across beauty, wellness, entertainment and entrepreneurship, Jestinna continues to break boundaries, proving that you don't have to be defined by just one title.

About Christinna Kuan (Malaysia)

Christinna Kuan, known professionally as Mskuan, is a Malaysian fashion personality, entrepreneur, recording artist and digital creator. With a community of over one million followers and subscribers across Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, she is recognized for her distinct fashion perspective and lifestyle-led storytelling.

Mskuan has attended fashion weeks in Paris, Milan and New York, and has collaborated with leading fashion and beauty brands across Southeast Asia. She is also the co-founder of contemporary fine-jewelry brand rR by RAFFLESIA, where she contributes to creative direction and brand storytelling. Beyond fashion, she is known for her original music and widely watched annual Chinese New Year productions with The Kuan Family.













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