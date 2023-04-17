Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Jennifer Garner & More Attend THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME Premiere

The series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, April 14, 2023.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Last night at the Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, Apple TV+ held the world premiere event for the gripping limited series "The Last Thing He Told Me," based on the acclaimed, #1 New York Times bestselling novel by Laura Dave.

Starring and executive produced by Jennifer Garner, the seven-part drama features an ensemble cast that also includes Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults and John Harlan Kim. "The Last Thing He Told Me" is produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and 20th Television, and will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, April 14, 2023, followed by new episodes every Friday through May 19.

The series follows Hannah (played by Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (played by Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

Created and adapted by Laura Dave, alongside Academy Award-winning co-creator Josh Singer, "The Last Thing He Told Me" marks the first collaboration between the married Dave and Singer, who both serve as executive producers alongside Garner and Hello Sunshine's Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

The series is produced for Apple by Hello Sunshine, who optioned the book from author Laura Dave and serves as the studio on the project with 20th Television. Olivia Newman directs the pilot episode, and the all-female director lineup for the series includes Deniz Gamze Erguven, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer, and Lila Neugebauer.

Photos: Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV+



