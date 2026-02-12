Photos: First Look at Peacock Crime Drama Series M.I.A.

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Peacock has revealed the first look and premiere date for the forthcoming crime drama series M.I.A. from Ozark co-creator Bill Dubuque and showrunner Karen Campbell. All episodes of the series will debut on the streamer May 7, 2026. Take a look at photos below.

Set in the Florida Keys, M.I.A. follows Etta Tiger Jonze (Shannon Gisela), who dreams of a life in Miami’s glittering, sub-tropical kingdom. However, after her family’s drug-running business shatters in tragedy, she embarks on a dangerous journey through Miami’s neon-lit underbelly that will define who she is and what she’s ultimately capable of.

The series also stars Cary Elwes, Danay Garcia, Brittany Adebumola, Dylan Jackson, Alberto Guerra, Maurice Compte, Gerardo Celasco, and Marta Milans. According to Deadline, Broadway alums Loretta Devine, Tovah Feldshuh, and Edward James Olmos are among the guest stars, in addition to Tyler Tomás Perez, Paul Ben-Victor, Billy Burke, and Sonia Braga.

In addition to creating the series, Bill Dubuque also serves as an executive producer and writer alongside showrunner Karen Campbell, whose other producer credits include Outlander and Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Directors for the show are Alethea Jones, Gwyneth Horder-Payton, Marizee Almas, Ben Semanoff, and John Dahl.

Photo Credit: Peacock