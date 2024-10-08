News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: First Look at MEET ME NEXT CHRISTMAS Movie Featuring Pentatonix

The movie hits Netflix Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

By: Oct. 08, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Netflix has revealed first-look photos for Meet Me Next Christmas, the upcoming holiday romantic comedy starring Christina Milian. The movie hits Netflix on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

LATEST NEWS

Video: Pierce Brosnan Stars in THE LAST RIFLEMAN Trailer
Colman Domingo to Receive NewFest36 Voice & Visibility Award Award
INVINCIBLE FIGHT GIRL Premieres on Adult Swim in November
Video: Netflix Releases Trailer for THE DIPLOMAT Season 2

In pursuit of a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla (played by Milian) must race through New York City to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert. 

The movie is directed by Rusty Cundieff, from a screenplay by Camilla Rubis and Molly Haldeman. Mark Roberts is the producer with Simon Lythgoe, Matt Code, and Christina Milian serving as executive producers.

The cast also includes Devale Ellis, Kofi Siriboe, Tymika Tafari, Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, Matt Sallee, Kalen Allen, Nikki Duval, and Wesley French. The Pentatonix play themselves in the film, which integrates the characteristic sound of their music into the story. Take a look at the new photos below!

Photo credit: Marni Grossman/Netflix

Photos: First Look at MEET ME NEXT CHRISTMAS Movie Featuring Pentatonix Image
Christina Milian and Devale Ellis

Photos: First Look at MEET ME NEXT CHRISTMAS Movie Featuring Pentatonix Image
Christina Milian and Devale Ellis

Photos: First Look at MEET ME NEXT CHRISTMAS Movie Featuring Pentatonix Image
Devale Ellis and Christina Milian

Photos: First Look at MEET ME NEXT CHRISTMAS Movie Featuring Pentatonix Image
Mitch Grassi, Kevin Olusola, Scott Hoying, Matt Sallee and Kirstin Maldonado

Photos: First Look at MEET ME NEXT CHRISTMAS Movie Featuring Pentatonix Image
Devale Ellis and Christina Milian

Photos: First Look at MEET ME NEXT CHRISTMAS Movie Featuring Pentatonix Image
Devale Ellis, Christina Milian, and Kalen Allen

Photos: First Look at MEET ME NEXT CHRISTMAS Movie Featuring Pentatonix Image
Devale Ellis and Christina Milian

Photos: First Look at MEET ME NEXT CHRISTMAS Movie Featuring Pentatonix Image
Christina Milian and Devale Ellis



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos