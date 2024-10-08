Photos: First Look at MEET ME NEXT CHRISTMAS Movie Featuring Pentatonix

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has revealed first-look photos for Meet Me Next Christmas, the upcoming holiday romantic comedy starring Christina Milian. The movie hits Netflix on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

In pursuit of a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla (played by Milian) must race through New York City to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert.

The movie is directed by Rusty Cundieff, from a screenplay by Camilla Rubis and Molly Haldeman. Mark Roberts is the producer with Simon Lythgoe, Matt Code, and Christina Milian serving as executive producers.

The cast also includes Devale Ellis, Kofi Siriboe, Tymika Tafari, Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, Matt Sallee, Kalen Allen, Nikki Duval, and Wesley French. The Pentatonix play themselves in the film, which integrates the characteristic sound of their music into the story. Take a look at the new photos below!

Photo credit: Marni Grossman/Netflix

