Photos: Elton John Attends New York Film Festival Screening of New Documentary

Last night, Disney+ celebrated the U.S. premiere of “Elton John: Never Too Late” at the New York Film Festival with a surprise performance by Elton John. The screening was introduced by directors R.J. Cutler and David Furnish to a packed house. Following the final credits, Elton John surprised the audience with a performance of “Tiny Dancer.” The Original documentary will premiere December 13 on Disney+.

The documentary follows Elton John as he looks back on his life and the astonishing early days of his 50-year career in this emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey. The film features never-before-seen footage including a look into Elton’s handwritten diaries, the audio tapes from the landmark Rolling Stone interview and John Lennon joining him on stage for three songs after his Thanksgiving 1974 Madison Square Garden show. As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time and recounts the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today. The film will feature a new original song from Elton John.

Before launching on Disney+, “Elton John: Never Too Late,” will debut with a limited theatrical run on November 15 in the U.S. and U.K.

The original documentary from Disney Branded Television is produced by Rocket Entertainment and This Machine Filmworks (a part of Sony Pictures Television) and is directed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish. Cutler and Furnish also serve as producers alongside Trevor Smith. Elise Pearlstein, Mark Blatty, Luke Lloyd Davies, Rachael Paley, Jane Cha Cutler, and John Battsek serve as executive producers.

Photo Credit: Film at Lincoln Center/Julie Cunnah

