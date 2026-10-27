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Photos: ELSINORE New York Screening with Andrew Scott and Andrew Rannells

The film stars Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman in the true story of actor Ian Charleson.

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Photos: ELSINORE New York Screening with Andrew Scott and Andrew Rannells

ELSINORE actor and producer Andrew Scott attended a New York special screening of the film at The SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center. The post-screening Q&A was moderated by actor Andrew Rannells. Following the screening, there was an intimate reception at Joe Allen.

Focus Features will release ELSINORE in select theaters on Friday, November 20th.

About the Film

Directed By: Simon Stone

Screenplay By: Stephen Beresford

Producers: Andrea Occhipinti, Gabrielle Tana, Pete Shilaimon, Mickey Liddell, Stefano Massenzi, Carolyn Marks Blackwood, Andrew Scott

Cast: Andrew Scott, Olivia Colman, Billie Piper, Johnny Flynn, Luke Thompson, David Dawson, Matthew Beard, Joe Locke, Monica Dolan, Georgie Glen, Sadie Soverall, Adeel Akhtar, Dickie Beau, Juliet Stevenson, Peter Mullan

Story: The deeply emotional and inspirational true story of Ian Charleson, a gifted actor whose greatest challenge becomes his greatest triumph. Facing his own mortality with unflinching honesty, wit, and grace, Charleson delivers a courageous performance that becomes a source of healing and inspiration for those around him.

For more information, visit the official site.

Photo Credit: Marion Curtis / Starpix

Photos: ELSINORE New York Screening with Andrew Scott and Andrew Rannells — photo 1 of 5

Photos: ELSINORE New York Screening with Andrew Scott and Andrew Rannells — photo 2 of 5

Photos: ELSINORE New York Screening with Andrew Scott and Andrew Rannells — photo 3 of 5

Photos: ELSINORE New York Screening with Andrew Scott and Andrew Rannells — photo 4 of 5
ELSINORE actor / producer Andrew Scott attended the New York special screening of ELSINORE at The SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center. The post-screening Q&A was moderated by actor Andrew Rannells. Following the screening, there was an intimate reception at Joe Allen.

Photos: ELSINORE New York Screening with Andrew Scott and Andrew Rannells — photo 5 of 5


Photo Credit: Marion Curtis / Starpix
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