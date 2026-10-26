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Philadelphia Dad A Cappella Group THE TONICS Meets TODAY

Craig Melvin joins the group's rehearsal and tries out his own vocals.

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The group, called The Tonics, spoke with Melvin about the passion behind their music during the visit.

The Tonics describe themselves as a men's a cappella group formed by fathers and grandfathers in the Philadelphia area. According to the segment, the group began as an after-work activity before gaining wider attention online for their singing.

During the visit, Melvin did not just observe the rehearsal. He joined in, contributing his own vocals alongside the group as they ran through their routine, giving viewers a glimpse of how the ensemble practices together.

The appearance highlighted the group's dynamic as a community built around shared harmony practice rather than professional performance, with members balancing the hobby alongside their daily lives as working fathers and grandfathers in the Philadelphia region.

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