Illinois Teacher of the Year Surprised With Dream Vacation

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Carlin Smock, a history teacher from Carmi, Illinois, appeared on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW with host Jennifer Hudson, where she was honored for 17 years of work with students and received a surprise trip for her family. The segment centered on Smock's recognition as the 2026 Illinois History Teacher of the Year and the moment she learned of the gift.

Smock teaches at Carmi-White County High School, her own alma mater, where she leads a history club and coaches golf in addition to her classroom duties. According to the show, she has mentored students who see her as a second mother figure, extending her role well beyond standard teaching responsibilities.

The surprise itself came through a partnership between THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW and Visit Williamsburg, which gave Smock and her family a trip to Virginia's Historic Triangle, encompassing Williamsburg, Jamestown and Yorktown. The destination holds particular significance for Smock given her career focus on history, a passion she shares with her 7-year-old son, Hendrix, who reportedly enjoys visiting historical sites with his mother.

The appearance framed Smock's honor as recognition of work that extends past test scores and lesson plans, highlighting her roles as club leader, coach and mentor at the same school she once attended as a student.

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