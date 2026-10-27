Photos: ELSINORE New York Screening Hosted Photos Released

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ELSINORE actor and producer Andrew Scott attended a New York special screening of the film at The SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center. The post-screening Q&A was moderated by actor Andrew Rannells. Following the screening, there was an intimate reception at Joe Allen.

Focus Features will release ELSINORE in select theaters on Friday, November 20th.

About the Film

ELSINORE is directed by Simon Stone from a screenplay by Stephen Beresford. The film's producers are Andrea Occhipinti, Gabrielle Tana, Pete Shilaimon, Mickey Liddell, Stefano Massenzi, Carolyn Marks Blackwood and Andrew Scott.

The cast includes Andrew Scott, Olivia Colman, Billie Piper, Johnny Flynn, Luke Thompson, David Dawson, Matthew Beard, Joe Locke, Monica Dolan, Georgie Glen, Sadie Soverall, Adeel Akhtar, Dickie Beau, Juliet Stevenson and Peter Mullan.

The film tells the deeply emotional and inspirational true story of Ian Charleson, a gifted actor whose greatest challenge becomes his greatest triumph. Facing his own mortality with unflinching honesty, wit, and grace, Charleson delivers a courageous performance that becomes a source of healing and inspiration for those around him.

Photo Credit: Marion Curtis / Starpix















Photo Credit: Marion Curtis / Starpix

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