Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: ALL'S FAIR Revisits Season 1 Costumes On Hulu
The streamer revisits the legal drama's wardrobe as a new season nears its premiere date.
Hulu released a new look back at the costumes from Season 1 of ALL'S FAIR, spotlighting the wardrobe choices that defined the legal comedy's first run ahead of its return for Season 2. The footage revisits looks from across the season as the series heads back to Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on November 4.
ALL'S FAIR follows the attorneys of Grant, Ronson & Greene through a series of high-profile divorce cases, pairing courtroom drama with the personal and professional entanglements of its characters. The series stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka and Cauã Reymond, with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close. The show is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and executive produced by Ryan Murphy and Kim Kardashian.
Season 2 picks up with new allegiances forming inside the firm, friendships tested, and what the series has billed as a revelation threatening the firm's existence. The new season premieres with three episodes on November 4, with additional episodes streaming weekly afterward.
More on the season's setup can be found in prior coverage of ALL'S FAIR Season 2's previews of the firm's collapse.
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