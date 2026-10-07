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Photos: ELSINORE to Open in Select Theaters; Andrew Scott Leads Cast

Andrew Scott, Olivia Colman, Billie Piper, and Johnny Flynn star in Simon Stone's biographical drama directed from a screenplay by Stephen Beresford.

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Photos: ELSINORE to Open in Select Theaters; Andrew Scott Leads Cast

Focus Features will release ELSINORE in select theaters on November 20th.

The film is directed by Simon Stone from a screenplay by Stephen Beresford, based on an idea by Ethan Silverman. ELSINORE is produced by Andrea Occhipinti, Gabrielle Tana, Pete Shilaimon, Mickey Liddell, Stefano Massenzi, Carolyn Marks Blackwood and Andrew Scott.

The film stars Andrew Scott, Olivia Colman, Billie Piper, Johnny Flynn, Luke Thompson, David Dawson, Matthew Beard, Joe Locke, Monica Dolan, Georgie Glen, Sadie Soverall, Adeel Akhtar, Dickie Beau, Kadiff Kirwan with Juliet Stevenson and Peter Mullan.

The deeply emotional and inspirational true story of Ian Charleson, a gifted actor whose greatest challenge becomes his greatest triumph. Facing his own mortality with unflinching honesty, wit, and grace, Charleson delivers a courageous performance that becomes a source of healing and inspiration for those around him.

More information is available at the official site.

Photos: ELSINORE to Open in Select Theaters; Andrew Scott Leads Cast — photo 1 of 4

Photos: ELSINORE to Open in Select Theaters; Andrew Scott Leads Cast — photo 2 of 4

Photos: ELSINORE to Open in Select Theaters; Andrew Scott Leads Cast — photo 3 of 4

Photos: ELSINORE to Open in Select Theaters; Andrew Scott Leads Cast — photo 4 of 4

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