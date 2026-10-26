Tom Ellis, Nick Gehlfuss Play Pop Quiz Game on CIA

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss, stars of the CBS drama CIA, sat down for a balloon-popping trivia game that mixed character trivia with personal confessions. Each popped balloon revealed a question, with blue confetti prompting queries about their roles on the show and silver confetti demanding candid personal answers. Gehlfuss opened by confessing an unusual snack habit: adding potato chips directly into his sandwiches.

The conversation turned to character comparisons when Ellis reflected on what he shares with his CIA character, noting a disciplined regimen that keeps him grounded. He also revealed he is a Scorpio, joking about past relationship critiques while confirming he has, in his words, an unmistakable sting in his tail.

CIA follows a joint CIA/FBI task force in New York, pairing CIA Agent Colin Glass with FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman as they investigate international plots and terrorist cells, alongside Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard and CIA Analyst Gina Gosian. The series airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

Later in the segment, the pair brainstormed a hypothetical playlist for an undercover spy character, pitching songs ranging from Bruce Springsteen tracks to dramatic 80s pop ballads. Gehlfuss also weighed in on whether he could be friends with his own character, concluding the two would get along over drinks at a local pub.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 00 Hrs 27 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone