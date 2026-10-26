Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Tom Ellis, Nick Gehlfuss Play Pop Quiz Game on CIA
The co-stars trade personal confessions and character comparisons in a balloon-popping trivia segment.
Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss, stars of the CBS drama CIA, sat down for a balloon-popping trivia game that mixed character trivia with personal confessions. Each popped balloon revealed a question, with blue confetti prompting queries about their roles on the show and silver confetti demanding candid personal answers. Gehlfuss opened by confessing an unusual snack habit: adding potato chips directly into his sandwiches.
The conversation turned to character comparisons when Ellis reflected on what he shares with his CIA character, noting a disciplined regimen that keeps him grounded. He also revealed he is a Scorpio, joking about past relationship critiques while confirming he has, in his words, an unmistakable sting in his tail.
CIA follows a joint CIA/FBI task force in New York, pairing CIA Agent Colin Glass with FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman as they investigate international plots and terrorist cells, alongside Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard and CIA Analyst Gina Gosian. The series airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+.
Later in the segment, the pair brainstormed a hypothetical playlist for an undercover spy character, pitching songs ranging from Bruce Springsteen tracks to dramatic 80s pop ballads. Gehlfuss also weighed in on whether he could be friends with his own character, concluding the two would get along over drinks at a local pub.
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