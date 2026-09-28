ELSINORE to Open in Select Theaters; Official Trailer Released

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Focus Features will release ELSINORE in select theaters on November 20th. The studio has released the official trailer for the film ahead of its release.

ELSINORE is directed by Simon Stone and written by Stephen Beresford, based on an idea by Ethan Silverman. The film is produced by Andrea Occhipinti, Gabrielle Tana, Pete Shilaimon, Mickey Liddell, Stefano Massenzi, Carolyn Marks Blackwood and Andrew Scott.

The film stars Andrew Scott, Olivia Colman, Billie Piper, Johnny Flynn, Luke Thompson, David Dawson, Matthew Beard, Joe Locke, Monica Dolan, Georgie Glen, Sadie Soverall, Adeel Akhtar, Dickie Beau, Kadiff Kirwan with Juliet Stevenson and Peter Mullan.

ELSINORE tells the deeply emotional and inspirational true story of Ian Charleson, a gifted actor whose greatest challenge becomes his greatest triumph. Facing his own mortality with unflinching honesty, wit, and grace, Charleson delivers a courageous performance that becomes a source of healing and inspiration for those around him.

As previously reported, Focus Features acquired North American rights to ELSINORE, with a limited theatrical release beginning November 20 before expanding into additional markets over the Thanksgiving holiday and through December. Scott stars as Charleson, an actor whose final stage performance at London's National Theatre becomes an act of defiance in the face of his own mortality.

More information is available at the official site.

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