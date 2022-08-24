Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Disney+ Shares New Photos of Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo & More in PINOCCHIO

The film is set to begin streaming on September 8.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 24, 2022  

Disney has shared new photos from the upcoming live-action remake of "Pinocchio," premiering on Disney+ Day September 8. The film stars Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, with Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans.

Watch the new trailer for the film here. Check out the new stills below!

In the new film, Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is "Honest" John; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.

Also in the cast are Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana and Jaquita Ta'Le as her marionette Sabina, Giuseppe Battiston as Stromboli and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.

In addition to beloved songs from the original animated classic, including "When You Wish Upon a Star" performed by Cynthia Erivo, the film features new original songs composed by Academy Award® nominees Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard ("The Polar Express"). The soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will be available on Sept. 8 and is available for Pre-Save/Pre-Add here.

The screenplay for "Pinocchio" is by Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz. Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz, Robert Zemeckis and Derek Hogue are the film's producers, with Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, Jeremy Johns and Paul Weitz the film's executive producers.

Photos courtesy of Disney.

Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) in Disneys live-action PINOCCHIO
Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) in Disney's live-action PINOCCHIO

Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) in Disneys live-action PINOCCHIO
Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) in Disney's live-action PINOCCHIO

Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) and Luke Evans as The Coachman in Disneys live-action PINOCCHIO
Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) and Luke Evans as The Coachman in Disney's live-action PINOCCHIO

Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), and Jiminy Cricket (voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Disneys live-action PINOCCHIO
Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), and Jiminy Cricket (voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Disney's live-action PINOCCHIO

Figaro and Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) in Disneys live-action PINOCCHIO, exclusively on Disney+.
Figaro and Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) in Disney's live-action PINOCCHIO, exclusively on Disney+.

Disney+s PINOCCHIO Film Poster
Disney+'s PINOCCHIO Film Poster

Jiminy Cricket (voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) in Disneys live-action PINOCCHIO
Jiminy Cricket (voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) in Disney's live-action PINOCCHIO

Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) in Disneys live-action PINOCCHIO
Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) in Disney's live-action PINOCCHIO

Jiminy Cricket (voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) in Disneys live-action PINOCCHIO
Jiminy Cricket (voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) in Disney's live-action PINOCCHIO

Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) and Jiminy Cricket (voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) in Disneys live-action PINOCCHIO
Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) and Jiminy Cricket (voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) in Disney's live-action PINOCCHIO

Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) in Disneys live-action PINOCCHIO.
Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) in Disney's live-action PINOCCHIO.

Jiminy Cricket (voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) in Disneys live-action PINOCCHIO
Jiminy Cricket (voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) in Disney's live-action PINOCCHIO

Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), Tom Hanks as Geppetto, and Figaro in Disneys live-action PINOCCHIO
Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), Tom Hanks as Geppetto, and Figaro in Disney's live-action PINOCCHIO

Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) in Disneys live-action PINOCCHIO
Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) in Disney's live-action PINOCCHIO

Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), Tom Hanks as Geppetto, and Figaro in Disneys live-action PINOCCHIO
Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), Tom Hanks as Geppetto, and Figaro in Disney's live-action PINOCCHIO

Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), Figaro, and Tom Hanks as Geppetto in Disneys live-action PINOCCHIO
Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), Figaro, and Tom Hanks as Geppetto in Disney's live-action PINOCCHIO



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Sound of Fractures Releases Brand New Single 'Perfect Night'Sound of Fractures Releases Brand New Single 'Perfect Night'
August 24, 2022

Following a string of high-quality releases, including the recent visionary 'IRL' EP, Sound of Fractures readies an innovative new record built from sounds created by Harris Cole. The exclusive library of sounds was created over many years by Cole using the Prophet 6 Polysynth and released by StemsDAO.
Caitlin Rose Announces First New Album In 10 YearsCaitlin Rose Announces First New Album In 10 Years
August 24, 2022

Celebrated Nashville singer/songwriter Caitlin Rose has shared the upcoming release date of CAZIMI. Her first new album in nearly a decade, CAZIMI was co-produced by Rose and Jordan Lehning (Andrew Combs, Caroline Spence, Rodney Crowell). With the announcement, she shares the music video for the debut single “Black Obsidian.”
RJ Thompson Releases New Single 'Rescue You'RJ Thompson Releases New Single 'Rescue You'
August 24, 2022

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist RJ Thompson has released his, nostalgia-driven new single, ‘Rescue You’, out now. ‘Rescue You’ is the follow up to previous single releases ‘Feel Alive,’ ‘Super 8’ and ‘Your Money Or Your Life’, launching RJ’s brand new era and his first new music since 2020’s Official UK Top 5 sophomore album Lifeline. 
VIDEO: Jason Momoa Stars in SLUMBERLAND Film TrailerVIDEO: Jason Momoa Stars in SLUMBERLAND Film Trailer
August 24, 2022

Netflix has released the trailer for Slumberland. The new film stars Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, Chris O’Dowd, Kyle Chandler, Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, and Humberly González. Slumberland is directed by Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire & Mockingjay). Watch the new video trailer now!
The Luka State Share New Single 'Stick Around'The Luka State Share New Single 'Stick Around'
August 24, 2022

The working class band The Luka State, hailing from Winsford, Cheshire – located between Manchester and Liverpool – are back with a new song, “Stick Around,” in advance of their upcoming North American tour. The single is a welcome return for the band, showcasing their signature blend of angular rock and roll.