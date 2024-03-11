Photos: Danielle Brooks, Vanessa Hudgens & More Hit the Oscars Red Carpet

The Oscars are now available to stream on Hulu.
The stars were out on the red carpet at last night's Oscars.
Check out photos of Danielle Brooks, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Florence Pugh, Lupita Nyong'o, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, America Ferrera, Colman Domingo, Vanessa Hudgens, Emma Stone, Laverne Cox, and more on the red carpet.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were also channeling their characters from Wicked and Rita Moreno honored Chita Rivera, check out photos here.
Ryan Gosling paid homage to Madonna and Marilyn Monroe with his performance of the Barbie song, "I'm Just Ken." Watch the performance here.
Winners included Stone, Randolph, Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan, Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For," and more. Check out all the winners here.
Check out the photos here:
Florence Pugh
Ramy Youssef
Sandra Hüller
Taylor Zakhar Perez
David Oweloyo
Billie Eilish
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Tim Cook
Alex Consani
Allison Hsu
The Osage Tribal Singers
Heather McMahon
Zendaya
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Slash
Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson
Becky G
Anya Taylor Joy
Photos: Disney/Chris Willard
