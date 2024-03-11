Photos: Danielle Brooks, Vanessa Hudgens & More Hit the Oscars Red Carpet

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The stars were out on the red carpet at last night's Oscars.

Check out photos of Danielle Brooks, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Florence Pugh, Lupita Nyong'o, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, America Ferrera, Colman Domingo, Vanessa Hudgens, Emma Stone, Laverne Cox, and more on the red carpet.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were also channeling their characters from Wicked and Rita Moreno honored Chita Rivera, check out photos here.

Ryan Gosling paid homage to Madonna and Marilyn Monroe with his performance of the Barbie song, "I'm Just Ken." Watch the performance here.

Winners included Stone, Randolph, Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan, Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For," and more. Check out all the winners here.

Photos: Disney/Chris Willard