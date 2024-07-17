ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING, Carrie Coon & More Receive 2024 Emmy Nominations- See Full List

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This morning, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale announced the 76th Primetime Emmy Award nominations from the historic El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony took place at 8:30 AM PDT/11:30 AM EDT and streamed live HERE.

The Emmys honor excellence in national television primetime programming, nominating TV shows that aired from June 1, 2023 through May 31, 2024.

The 76th Emmy Awards ceremony will be broadcast live Sunday, Sept. 15 (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) on ABC.

Take a look at the highlights below and check out the full list of nominees HERE.

Notable Nominees

The 76th Annual Tony Awards was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special, Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, and Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special.

Only Murders in the Building was nominated for numerous awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Casting for a Comedy, and Outstanding Music and Lyrics for Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman, and Scott Wittman.

For the show, Steve Martin and Martin Short were both nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Selena Gomez was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Paul Rudd was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series, and Meryl Streep was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series. Additionally, Matthew Broderick was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series and Da'Vine Joy Randolph was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series.

Carrie Coon was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in The Gilded Age and Christine Baranski was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series. The show itself was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

Jonathan Bailey was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Fellow Travelers.

Sara Bareilles was nominated for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics for her work on Girls5eva.

Marc Shaiman was nominated for Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score) for his music in Albert Brooks: Defending My Life.

Carol Burnett was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for her performance in Palm Royale.

Hannah Waddingham's Home for Christmas special was nominated for Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special and Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special.

For The Traitors, Alan Cumming was nominated for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program.

Jane Lynch was nominated for Outstanding Host For A Game Show for Weakest Link.

Jonathan Pryce was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series for his performance in The Crown.

Red, White & Royal Blue was nominated for Outstanding Television Movie.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Award Nominations List

Outstanding Talk Series

"The Daily Show"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

"The Amazing Race"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Traitors"

"The Voice"

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"

Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"

Jon Hamm, "Fargo"

Tom Hollander, "Feud"

Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Juno Temple, "Fargo"

Sofia Vergara, "Griselda"

Naomi Watts, "Feud"

Limited Series

"Baby Reindeer"

"Fargo"

"Lessons in Chemistry"

"Ripley"

"True Detective: Night Country"

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"

Maya Erskine, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

Anna Sawai, "Shogun"

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, "Hijack"

Donald Glover, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

Walton Goggins, "Fallout"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"

Dominic West, "The Crown"

Drama Series

"The Crown"

"Fallout"

"The Gilded Age"

"The Morning Show"

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

"Shogun"

"Slow Horses"

"3 Body Problem"

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry, "What We Do in the Shadows"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Maya Rudolph, "Loot"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"

Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Palm Royale"

"Reservation Dogs"

"What We Do in the Shadows"