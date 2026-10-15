Photos: CHRISTMAS POP UP to Stream on Prime Video and Apple TV

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The romantic comedy 'Christmas Pop Up' is set to stream on major platforms this holiday season, beginning November 27th on Amazon Prime and December 4th on Apple TV, Fandango and YouTube. The Seattle-set film stars Zach Gilford and is written by and co-stars Geena Pietromonaco.

Zach Gilford stars as Will, a jaded celebrity chef who has lost his love for cooking and the holidays after a brutal breakup with his business partner. Enter Fran (Geena Pietromonaco), a quirky, Christmas-obsessed designer scrambling to move out of the apartment she shares with her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend before they get engaged on New Year's Eve.

Determined to design the perfect Christmas culinary pop-up, Fran enlists her besties to pull off a successful event, and help Will remember why he loved cooking in the first place. And despite her vow to never date another chef, sparks begin to fly.

The film is directed by Molly Muse and runs 93 minutes. More information is available at https://www.christmaspopupmovie.com/.

About the Filmmakers

Geena Pietromonaco is an actor, writer, and director based in Seattle. Her short film, Impenetrable, premiered at the Seattle International Film Festival in 2023 and screened again at the Spokane International Film Festival in 2024. Recent acting credits include Devil's Wine (feature film, 2024), Blood Moon (short film, 2025), and Puppy (short film, 2025).

Molly Muse is a Director, Producer, Writer, Actor, and co-founder of Paper Palace Productions. She has a B.A. in Theatre Arts: Performance from Portland State University. Molly directed and produced the documentary Jump the Fence ('Best First Feature' AZIFF 2020) and sold it to The Ovation Channel. Her short films are Wrap Me in a Sheet (2023 'Best Drama' DSFF, 'Best Dramatic Short' AZIFF) and Ghost Town (2024 'Best Narrative Short' FCFF, 'Best Art Direction' SEFF, 'Best Score' BSFF). Molly is currently in post-production for a nine-episode travel docuseries about traditional cheesemaking in the Alps.

















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